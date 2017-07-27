Great Bend Post

Great Bend News, Opinion, Video

Sign of the Times

by 16 Comments

Suspended Great Bend Police Chief Cliff Couch gets a show of support on a sign located in the yard at the intersection of McKinley and 19th Street in Great Bend.

The Great Bend City Council suspended Couch on Monday night following a special meeting with the potential for termination.

Couch was suspended with pay and has until Friday, July 28 to make a notice for a hearing and give his rebuttal to the council’s decision. Read the entire story here.

Comments

  2. I have not gotten around to put up a Blue lite to support Law Enforcement.

    I will soon have one up next to my Green one in support of Veteran’s.

    Current score: 4

    Report this comment

    Reply

  3. What’s the veering process of council members, we don’t want to end up like Hoisington and have a criminal running for office?

    Current score: 4

    Report this comment

    Reply

    • Yeah, well the story was not about a guy from Hoisington….I’ve read all about that situation here, and have pretty much forgotten about it…doesn’t affect my life…

      If you wish to present an opinion, at least be clear about the persons you are talking about.

      And, I do pay attention…I’ve noticed you have a history of speaking without thinking.

      So, are you now going into the name-calling mode?

      Current score: 2

      Report this comment

      Reply

      • No opinion. Fact. My reply was to someone who brought the Hoisington council member up. That’s why it was indented under his comment. Pretty clear. No name calling. Not even Clown, spineless, or Howie.

        Current score: 2

        Report this comment

        Reply

        • OK, so it was a “fact” contained within an opinion…I don’t care what you say, but I wish you were more “factual” when delivering the “facts”..as you offered your “facts”, I didn’t know who you were talking about…the guy in Hoisington, or the property owner where this sign is located…(which was reported earlier this morning…the story we see now has been edited))

          You are certainly a loose cannon.

          Current score: 1

          Report this comment

          Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *