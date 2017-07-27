Suspended Great Bend Police Chief Cliff Couch gets a show of support on a sign located in the yard at the intersection of McKinley and 19th Street in Great Bend.
The Great Bend City Council suspended Couch on Monday night following a special meeting with the potential for termination.
Couch was suspended with pay and has until Friday, July 28 to make a notice for a hearing and give his rebuttal to the council’s decision. Read the entire story here.
Comments
Marie says
Tie a blue ribbon around a tree in your yard to show support!
Ed says
I have not gotten around to put up a Blue lite to support Law Enforcement.
I will soon have one up next to my Green one in support of Veteran’s.
Bluekansas says
What’s the veering process of council members, we don’t want to end up like Hoisington and have a criminal running for office?
Bluekansas says
Veeting process
Dang spell check
Raised Right says
Vetting process 🙂
Richard says
Running? Not only did he run for office, but the council appointed him to the position. Known criminal, felon, on the registered offenders list. Look at his facebook page. Orange hair, cutoff shirt, tattoos. Nice!
Less than a year later, he was arrested again. For battery this time. Then had a protection from stocking order placed on him. Nice!
Suppose that makes him ineligible for parole?
We should all be proud of Barton County right now.
Sign of the times says
*stalking….unless he worked in a grocery store and stocked shelves
charlieshorse says
Just who exactly are you talking about???
Richard says
Bluekansas comment about the councilmember up in Hoisington. It’s been all over the GB Post.
charlieshorse says
Maybe you should have been a little clearer about this minor detail….
Ryan S says
I had two blue ribbons but no trees. I now have two trees planted in my yards to show my support.
Richard says
PAY ATTENTION! Notice it was a reply?
charlieshorse says
Yeah, well the story was not about a guy from Hoisington….I’ve read all about that situation here, and have pretty much forgotten about it…doesn’t affect my life…
If you wish to present an opinion, at least be clear about the persons you are talking about.
And, I do pay attention…I’ve noticed you have a history of speaking without thinking.
So, are you now going into the name-calling mode?
Richard says
No opinion. Fact. My reply was to someone who brought the Hoisington council member up. That’s why it was indented under his comment. Pretty clear. No name calling. Not even Clown, spineless, or Howie.
charlieshorse says
OK, so it was a “fact” contained within an opinion…I don’t care what you say, but I wish you were more “factual” when delivering the “facts”..as you offered your “facts”, I didn’t know who you were talking about…the guy in Hoisington, or the property owner where this sign is located…(which was reported earlier this morning…the story we see now has been edited))
You are certainly a loose cannon.
DEWEY BALL says
Like the sign. What a mess the CITY COUNCEL has created, not Chief Couch.
