Sign of the Times

Suspended Great Bend Police Chief Cliff Couch gets a show of support on a sign located in the yard at the intersection of McKinley and 19th Street in Great Bend.

The Great Bend City Council suspended Couch on Monday night following a special meeting with the potential for termination.

Couch was suspended with pay and has until Friday, July 28 to make a notice for a hearing and give his rebuttal to the council’s decision. Read the entire story here.