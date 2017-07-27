Larned Correctional Mental Health Facility Now Hiring Corrections Officers

WAGE & BENEFIT PACKAGE
- Starting Pay $13.95/hour
- Shift Differential $.30 to $.50/hr
- Corrections KPERS Retirement
- Paid Leave
- Paid Holidays
- Health/Life Insurance
- Uniformed Provided
REQUIREMENTS
- Must be 18 years of age
- Must have High School diploma/GED
- Felony-Free Record
- No Domestic Battery Convictions Valid Kansas Drivers License
- No DUI convictions in past 24 months
- Background Security Check
Eight (8) Openings Available – APPLY TODAY!
- Go to www.jobs.ks.gov to complete and submit your electronic application. Requisition #177010
- Send your additional application materials (transcripts, license, certification, resume, etc.) to: KDOC_LCMHF_APPLY@ks.gov or FAX to 620-285-8070.
- Or mail to Larned Correctional Mental Health Facility, 1318 KS Highway 264, Larned, KS 67550.
- Or contact LCMHF Recruiter at 620-285-8008 or e-mail KDOC_APPLY@ks.gov to obtain an application and supplemental documents.
