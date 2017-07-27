Great Bend Post

Larned Correctional Mental Health Facility Now Hiring Corrections Officers

WAGE & BENEFIT PACKAGE

  • Starting Pay $13.95/hour
  • Shift Differential $.30 to $.50/hr
  • Corrections KPERS Retirement
  • Paid Leave
  • Paid Holidays
  • Health/Life Insurance
  • Uniformed Provided

REQUIREMENTS

  • Must be 18 years of age
  • Must have High School diploma/GED
  • Felony-Free Record
  • No Domestic Battery Convictions Valid Kansas Drivers License
  • No DUI convictions in past 24 months
  • Background Security Check

Eight (8) Openings Available – APPLY TODAY!

  • Go to www.jobs.ks.gov to complete and submit your electronic application. Requisition #177010
  • Send your additional application materials (transcripts, license, certification, resume, etc.) to: KDOC_LCMHF_APPLY@ks.gov  or FAX to 620-285-8070.
  • Or mail to Larned Correctional Mental Health Facility, 1318 KS Highway 264, Larned, KS   67550.
  • Or contact LCMHF Recruiter at 620-285-8008 or e-mail KDOC_APPLY@ks.gov to obtain an application and supplemental documents.

