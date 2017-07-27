Friday Weather

Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind 6 to 8 mph.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. East southeast wind 5 to 9 mph.
Saturday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. East southeast wind 6 to 9 mph.
Sunday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84.
Sunday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 86.
Monday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Tuesday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
Tuesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Wednesday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.
Wednesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
