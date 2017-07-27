Great Bend Post

Great Bend News, Opinion, Video

Friday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

by Leave a Comment

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A “America in the Morning”

6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A Early Morning Show with Steve Webster – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A K-State Research and Extension Show – Three shows in one
Plantorama – “Ornamental Flower Trials”
Sound Living – “Being Financially Prepared for Disasters”
Outbound Kansas – “Birds and Wind Turbines”

9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor

10A-11A Agri-Talk with Mike Adams – “Friday Free for All”

11A-12P Health Insurance Advocate Show

12P-12:25 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.

12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster and Cole Reif

1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P “Market Rally” hosted by Chip Flory

5P-5:30 KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

5:30- 9:30 Major League Baseball – Kansas City Royals @ Boston Red Sox

9:30-MID ESPN Radio “Freddie & Fitz”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *