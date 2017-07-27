City administrator takes over as acting police chief in Great Bend

The understaffed Great Bend Police Department lost their highest ranked employee Monday night after Police Chief Cliff Couch was served a notice of his immediate suspension. The Department is down to 25 workers with one of the officers recently hired and still in training.
When Couch was suspended after a special meeting at City Hall his replacement went directly to City Administrator Howard Partington to fill in as the active police chief.
Partington shared via a conference call with Lieutenant Scott Bieberle that he is staying in close conversation with the three lieutenants to keep the department running as smooth as possible.
Howard Partington Audio
A city ordinance assigns the city administrator as the active police chief if the current chief is out. Partington served as acting police chief after long time chief Dean Akings retired at the end of 2014 until Couch was hired in the spring of 2015.
Bieberle noted Couch’s absence is not ideal, but the Police Department will still properly serve the community.
Scott Bieberle Audio
Couch’s suspension with pay was brought down because according to the notice, Couch made “false or reckless” accusation towards Partington and Mayor Mike Allison. The notice also mentioned Couch stated he couldn’t settle the differences between him and Partington and the chief failed to do an investigation into a harassing workplace.
Couch brought questions of misconduct and unethical procedures by the city administration to the Great Bend City Council on June 5, 2017. Couch awaits a date for his hearing to make his rebuttal to the council’s decision to suspend him by a 5-3 vote.
Read the entire story of Couch’s suspension here.
Comments
charlieshorse says
What does this clown know about law enforcement…except maybe accepting bribes?
I know this is a city ordinance, but it seems very questionable when a central figure in a crisis becomes the prime mover and governor of the very department in question…
A more appropriate idea would be for Howie to delegate duties of police chief to one of the capable law enforcement officers in our PD.
I think this is one lie on top of another, and I think there should be an outside agency looking at this unfortunate situation.
I also think Howard Partington has gained way too much power with little accountability…but, I guess that might be the result of having a spineless city council and Mayo,r based on a social circle, who just nod their heads, accept what Partington spews, and keep their plastic smiles glued to their empty heads.
Matt Ernsting says
Kind of the fox watching The henhouse!
Dana says
I think the KBI should be contacted.
Sharon says
Is there anyone in particular who would be responsible for contacting the KBI? Would it need to be the mayor or a city council member, or could a citizen request that the KBI investigate?
Marie says
Lord help us now!!
charlieshorse says
God is pretty wise…it is not interested in human politics…
Bluekansas says
This has to be an article out of the onion?
He is not qualified to run the city of Great Bend let alone the Police Department
GBPD needs to go on strike!
Fire Howard!
Proud resident of G.B. says
“”Couch’s suspension with pay was brought down because according to the notice, Couch made “false or reckless” accusation towards Partington and Mayor Mike Allison.”” no matter what you do now it will never repair your image in the City of Great Bend!! allison & partington will now sit at the same level as criminals with a shadow you cannot shake! Worse excuse ever to try and take someones job that is fighting for YOUR TOWN
QueenGloria says
WOW…This is more interesting than the trump politics’ fiasco. I don’t know what’s more interesting, trump or partington and Allison??..
Bluekansas says
He can not be a police chief even acting one with out going through the police academy.
The city council and worthless mayor need to call a special session and fire Howard on the spot.
charlieshorse says
I agree! But, our local problem will not be as well reported as the Federal catastrophe, and our local problem probably has a bigger effect on our town.
Tom says
BAD IDEA !! should recuse him self
Mike DDS says
These people were elected and hired because they are qualified to do the job. The ordinary citizens should let the people in charge make the decisions.
Richard says
Most were elected because they had more votes not because their qualifications were greater. Nice try DDS. The ordinary citizens are weary & restless of the BS at City Hall.
charlieshorse says
We would, if our “people in charge” had some credibility…the fact is, we don’t trust our leadership.
Too much conversation amongst this pit of worms on the Stoneridge golf course.
Raised Right says
“Ordinary” citizens should bow down to whatever the “non-ordinary” citizens decide? We vote for those we want to represent us. There is definitely not fair representation in this situation – it’s all personal agendas and relationships calling the shots.
charlieshorse says
These people were elected because most (including yourself) were unopposed.
As far as qualifications, we have an insurance salesman (used car salesman with a little more ambition), a beautician (does she give you pedicures?), an ambulance chaser, a $75.00/week secretary (and your sleeping partner), and a former city employee who’s still afraid of his old boss.
And then there is yourself…retired fossil who had nothing better to do on two Monday evenings/month. Seems like being mayor has been just a hobby for you.
“Qualified”? I don’t think so.
Bluekansas says
Post of the year!
Richard says
How does knowing how to scrape tartar off of someone’s teeth make the mayor “qualified”? Does giving buzz cuts or perms qualify you to be a councilmember?
Going to the police academy, working for and obtaining a master degree in your field, having actual work experience rather than sitting at a half circle table, serving our country in a USA uniform makes Chief QUALIFIED to run the police department. Don’t even try to reduce his qualifications to justify the actions of the administrator and mayor.
NOBODY at that table is qualified to properly lead the police department.
Connie says
Well Mike DDS of course you would think that. You are dumber than I thought. All the elected and hired officials are your cronies and your good ole boy gang. How stupid do you think we are ??? I am ecstatic that you are quitting and we will try very hard to get rid of Howard too. And give this town to people who csre about it. Because you sure don’t.
charles says
BS!!!
robert says
Allison, You sir, are a FOOL!!!
charlieshorse says
“Ordinary”???
As if the the current city council are “extrarordinary”…geez, what an elitist, entitled term if there ever was one!
This little comment by you speaks volumes about your general attitude towards the taxpayers of Great Bend!
Hey, Suh! Kin I come over an’ shine yo’ shues fo ya??? Only costs ya a quarter!!!
Great leadership since 1999.
Kristi says
Mike Allison…..You are such an idiot! Along with your buddy Howard! I pray there is an investigation done one both of you and I hope they find all your dirty little secrets! And then we can only hope they throw the damn book at you! You both are worthless to this town!
Ouch says
Hey Mike the Citizens are Tired of Being Your Slaves…
It’s time for you an Howard to agent Tarred an Feathered..an Do some Jail time ..
Ouch says
So Just Running & Winning is a Qualifcation ??
ROFLMFAO..
That would mean Taking a Dump & Using Toilet Paper makes you Qualified..
Politicians never ever Understand it takes more than that..
Where The Heck is Randy Myers when we need him?
charlieshorse says
I think he got his belly full way before we learned to appreciate him..
Yvonne Simmons says
Impeach!!!
Crooked as a witches finger
Tom says
Ordinary citizens WILL have There say !
Ryan S says
Wonder if he will help himself and take over as acting governor of Kansas next
Taxpayer says
Ordinary citizens? At least most of the ordinary citizens aren’t shacking up with someone! You sir should have your a$$ run out of town!
sullyd says
I hope every PDO calls in sick………Enough is enough.
Mike DDS says
I’m embarrassed to be part of this petty bickering. The decisions have been made, and for good reason. This is a fact that everyone will just have to accept.
Taxpayer says
Decisions have consequences!! Sometimes they can bite you and you just have to accept it!
Ouch says
Mike ..sounds like you Have A Stick up your Ass..
We don’t work for you or Howard ..you Pricks work for Us..
charlieshorse says
Well, you have great reason for embarrassment, but not for the excuse you have lamely provided…
So, you see taxpayer opinion as “petty bickering”…once again, you have clearly demonstrated your view of the citizens of Great Bend. Very condescending attitude.
DON’T DUMB US DOWN!
Whether you disbelieve it, don’t accept it, or just don’t care, the people of this town DO care, have strong opinions, and aren’t very happy at this moment…
You have been the laziest mayor in the history of Great Bend, and other than handing out a few medals and presiding over a handful of “recognition awards”, have accomplished nothing.
Your posts on this site lack intelligence and a willingness to listen to the people’s voice…all you seem to be interested in is defending the decision that arrived behind closed doors. (Covering your rearside)
Considering your “embarrassment”…well, I would be embarrassed and ashamed of myself if I were in your boots…sleeping with a fellow council member, and lying through your teeth…
Sweet dreams, Pinocchio…you have been a great puppet, and your nose is getting longer.
Mike says
Hey Mike dds facts are that your ass is grass and the citizens of Great Bend are going to mow your ass down . You and Howie are not going to get by with what you are doing to our city.
robert says
Again, you are a fool
Just Sayin says
I seriously doubt that Mike DDS is actually Mike Allison…
But whoever it is needs to realize that just because they were qualified and elected to do these jobs, doesn’t mean that they are good leaders of the people they represent. When they are no longer on the council or a city employee…they will magically turn into “ordinary citizens” again.
Hopefully with all of this conversation, more people will go out and volunteer for a board or council and start to have a voice and an interest in what is going on in the community, rather than just sitting back and piping up when there are problems.
charlieshorse says
Maybe, maybe not….I considered the same possibility, but I chose to run with the idea that this MIGHT be our mayor…
In any case, MikeDDS certainly draws out much of the angst that might not otherwise be spoken….at least, for me, I had a face to talk to, rather than just a forum…
Tired of it all says
I’m not happy about the situation, but I believe the people of Great Bend will have their say come November. I also feel that Councilwomen Owen voted away her shot at being our next mayor last Monday evening.
Jay says
Question. As Acting Police Chief does the City Administrator have access to the Police Chief’s files? Would the city administrator / acting police chief be able to access criminal investigations? It’s scary to think what kind of files could be altered or destroyed by someone who hasn’t been through the police academy or other law enforcement training.
charlieshorse says
Well, don’t you think Howard has access to anything Howard wants?
Jay, there is no system of “checks and balances” within Great Bend City Governance…THIS is the problem…little or no accountability for the city administrator, and a city council who, historically, has given this crook a blank check!
Sharon says
Or what kind of problems he could create and then blame on the police chief…
Penny Meitner says
I hope our county commissioners are paying attention. They also need to be purged.
charlieshorse says
I agree! And just so all reading this know, city council members are not compensated for their service…
I was told by a county elected person that County Commissioners are paid VERY well, with full benefits…never is told in the media…
Think about that in November…
Steve says
Guess Howard will be “WORKING” at Party in the Park !!!!
I feel safer already 😉
Christina can praise his efforts at the Aug 14th Council Meeting 🙂
charlieshorse says
Yeah, well, don’t hold your breath on this one…I doubt Howard has the knowledge or wit to be a crossing guard at one of our grade schools…
Poor Christina…she needs to kiss ass in every direction to keep her job..
sullyd says
Mike DDS, kiss the voters a–!!!, we do not have to accept this BS…
Barton Resident says
Everybody Just remember, Allene Owen voted for Chief Couchs’ suspension also. She IS on the ballot for Mayer in 18′, Be sure to Vote and study your choices. Joe Andrasek is the man I’ll vote for. No more good ol’ boy that you’d get with Allene.
Bronson says
I don’t know what to think of the whole situation. Every story has two sides and really all we know is what the author of these past articles tell us. Now, before I get blasted, I do not agree on the way this whole situation has played out. From what I have seen Mr. Couch do I’m ok with. Now, what has happened behind closed doors? Not really any of us know. I think it’s great our town is paying attention to what is going on and have their voice. But we also do not have the whole story. In time the truth will prevail.
robert says
MAYBE the truth will prevail but I doubt it!
Sharon says
If it is true that the mayor and a certain member of the city council are living together, there is a significantly high likelihood that KOMA (the Kansas Open Meetings Act) is being violated on a daily basis. Has anyone looked into this?
