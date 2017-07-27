City administrator takes over as acting police chief in Great Bend

The understaffed Great Bend Police Department lost their highest ranked employee Monday night after Police Chief Cliff Couch was served a notice of his immediate suspension. The Department is down to 25 workers with one of the officers recently hired and still in training.

When Couch was suspended after a special meeting at City Hall his replacement went directly to City Administrator Howard Partington to fill in as the active police chief.

Partington shared via a conference call with Lieutenant Scott Bieberle that he is staying in close conversation with the three lieutenants to keep the department running as smooth as possible.

A city ordinance assigns the city administrator as the active police chief if the current chief is out. Partington served as acting police chief after long time chief Dean Akings retired at the end of 2014 until Couch was hired in the spring of 2015.

Bieberle noted Couch’s absence is not ideal, but the Police Department will still properly serve the community.

Couch’s suspension with pay was brought down because according to the notice, Couch made “false or reckless” accusation towards Partington and Mayor Mike Allison. The notice also mentioned Couch stated he couldn’t settle the differences between him and Partington and the chief failed to do an investigation into a harassing workplace.

Couch brought questions of misconduct and unethical procedures by the city administration to the Great Bend City Council on June 5, 2017. Couch awaits a date for his hearing to make his rebuttal to the council’s decision to suspend him by a 5-3 vote.

