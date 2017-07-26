Larned man sentenced to 44 months for meth convictions

Jeremy Hands, 43 of Larned, appeared on bond July 20, 2017 in the Pawnee County District Court for sentencing on two separate methamphetamine convictions.
Methamphetamine was found in defendant’s vehicle following a traffic stop on December 18, 2016, by the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Department.
Hands was arrested a second time for driving while suspended on January 24, 2017, at which time the Sheriff’s Department again located methamphetamine.
At the sentencing, Hands requested probation citing his completion of drug treatment while on bond. Pawnee County Attorney Douglas McNett opposed the request noting the defendant’s twenty plus year criminal history and two prior failures on felony probation.
After considering the arguments of the parties, District Judge Bruce Gatterman denied the defendant’s request for probation and sentenced him to 44 months in the custody of the Department of Corrections. The charges had carried a presumptive total prison sentence of 68 months.
Hands voluntarily surrendered himself to the Pawnee County Sheriff on July 22 to begin serving his sentence.
Comments
Gary Oller says
That meth has done a lot for this poor fellow. What a sad looking man. Hope he gets straightened out.
DEWEY BALL says
For every action in life there is a reaction. Life is about choices.
Remember me says
addiction is a disease. Not a choice.
charlieshorse says
I disagree…
The addiction starts when a person CHOOSES to take that first sniff, drink, injection, etc.
After that, they become passengers…just along for the ride they chose.
WHAT IF says
Ur so wrong and unless ur an addict u will never know and to make comments like this, just shows ur ignorance. Its in the medical books. Some people brains are wired a certain way. Perfect example why can someone drink liquor of any kind and and stop but then someone else can’t.
