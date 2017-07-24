Great Bend City Council votes to suspend Police Chief, possible termination

The Great Bend City Council took a big step with handling any issues between the City Administrator and the Great Bend Chief of Police at Monday’s special meeting at City Hall.
For the past couple of months, the city council has tried to sort through the police chief’s concerns about, in his opinion, misconduct with the City Administrator Howard Partington and Mayor Mike Allison.
After a 45-minute executive session with City Attorney Bob Suelter, the council passed a motion 5-3 to have Allison sign the notice of suspension and potential termination of Police Chief Cliff Couch.
Mike Allison Audio
Council members Joel Jackson, Vicki Berryman, Wayne Henneke, Allene Owen, and Mike Boys all voted to have the chief suspended while Brock McPherson, Cory Zimmerman, and Dana Dawson voted against the idea.
Dawson made it immediately clear he was against how this investigation has been handled and asked for a roll-call vote so members had to state their name with their vote.
Dana Dawson Audio
The Police Department’s turnover rate, compensation, and potential harassing workplace was brought to the surface in public at the June 5 council meeting by Chief Couch. As a 30-member staff, the Police Department is currently operating with 26 officers causing overworked and burned-out employees. Couch later went on to say he has been told by administration to keep quiet about the officer shortage and pay discrepancies. Both sides chose to hire attorneys for multiple discussions in executive session following the June 5 meeting.
On June 29, the city council approved the hiring of a firm to conduct a management and compensation study on the Great Bend Police Department.
Just reading through the notice Monday night, Couch was shocked he was being suspended with pay with possible termination.
Cliff Couch Audio
Dawson said after the meeting that to his understanding, Couch has a month to hold a hearing for a rebuttal to the council’s decision. Couch stated he would research the notice and definitely call for a hearing. Dawson also noted the hearing would take place before the same council that voted 5-3 to suspend the police chief. Dawson felt the mayor and five council members were making decisions before finding out the results of the investigation.
The notice for the suspension and potential termination claim the reasoning for the action is because of “false or reckless” accusations made by Couch and Couch’s comments that he could not work with Partington because of the differences. The notice stated the governing body lacked confidence in the police chief’s ability to operate the department because of these violations to the employee handbook.
Couch was hired in the spring of 2015 after serving as the Goodland Police Chief prior to coming to Great Bend.
Comments
~S~ says
Omg! Every time someone tries to be proactive they get fired….. So sad…. When will this town get better……
Wow says
Who voted which way
Report this comment
Don Davis says
Chief Couch at least has the safety and we’ll being of the citizens of Great Bend. It’s sad to think that Mr Partington does not and seems to have his own one sided ideas!
Report this comment
John says
Great Bend is so corrupt the only thing that will cure the problem is to put the entire city council in ail and leave them there.
Report this comment
Cathy says
It won’t get better until the 2017 election!! Change has to happen!
Report this comment
Richard Dougherty says
Great Bend Police dept guidlines have been low for years.
Report this comment
Bluekansas says
Here are the numbers to the city council members call them up and give them hell
http://www.greatbendks.net/Directory.aspx?did=7
Vickie Berryman hung up on me in mid sentence
Vote her and the, other four Here are the numbers to the city council members call them up and give them hell
Report this comment
Common Sense says
Mayor Allison and Vickie Berryman are dating supposedly. So yea, there’s that.
Report this comment
Suzie says
Vicki and Allison are dating, this bothers me to think that she is not or he is not thinking for themselves as that would be “conflict of interest” or “nepotism” with a lot of pillow talk going on. Yet they can point what they feel is wrong doing to others and not see in the mirror for truly what they are actually doing. Both Partington, Allison, Jackson, Owen and Berryman need to step down now today.
Report this comment
Bluekansas says
Howard Partington
Needs canned the he’s a liar and is proud of it!
Typically republican
Report this comment
Bluekansas says
Call up the council members
Vickie Berryman will hang up on you but keep trying
Governing Body (City Council)
Physical Address:
1209 Williams
Great Bend, KS 67530
Staff
Name Title Email Phone
Allison, Mike Mayor (620) 793-4111
Zimmerman, Cory Third Ward – Council Member Email (785) 817-9906
Jackson, Joel Second Ward – Council Member (620) 792-7452
Owen, Allene Third Ward – Council Member (620) 792-2086
Berryman, Vicki First Ward – Council Member (620) 282-1141
Dawson, Dana Fourth Ward – Council Member (620) 793-7884
McPherson, Brock Fourth Ward – Council Member Email (620) 793-3420
Boys, Mike First Ward – Council Member Email 620-786-5048
Henneke, Wayne Second Ward – Council Member (620) 617-4095
Report this comment
Yvonne Simmons says
How Sad!
Report this comment
charlieshorse says
Well, it appears original comments are no longer an option…
I think, considering the anecdotal reports of a more than professional, platonic relationship between the Honorable(?) Mayor Allison and the Honorable(?) Council member Berryman, each should be called upon for immediate resignation.
If this relationship is not a conflict of interests, well, I don’t know what is.
Report this comment
charlieshorse says
And, I think City Attorney
Bob Suelter, as well as Brock McPherson should have known that, a long time ago!
Report this comment
Tracy says
This is what happens when you stir the waters poor guy trying to make a difference what does this say about great bends willingness to here the truth
Report this comment
Kristi says
I couldnt agree with you more!
Report this comment
Lisa says
What is the truth
Report this comment
Common Sense says
That board and the city of Great Bend is officially corrupt as they come.
Report this comment
Jake Fryberger says
This is what happens when some one brings to light how corrupt great bend city council is. Just proves that this good ole boys club has been in there way to long
Report this comment
Jean Peevyhouse says
I totally agree that the council members need changed ! They are set in their ways whatever Partington says goes. He is the one that needs run off !!
Report this comment
Gzimmerman says
The council needs to be terminated, not the Police Chief. What the hell is wrong with you people ???
The people of this town need to stand behind the Police Chief !!!!
Report this comment
Dg says
Many fully agree with you on that statement!
Report this comment
CHRIS D. says
what the hell??? every since I moved to this town 8 years ago it has gone down hill. nothing but bad here,. time to move on….someone tries to do good for this town and they have to pay the price, whos the real criminals here?
Report this comment
Marie says
We as community members need to stand up & support Chief Couch at this special meeting. This good ole boy way of doing business needs to come to a halt in November. None of these council members who voted for suspension should be elected for anything!!!
Report this comment
CHRIS D. says
I agree!!!!
Report this comment
Lori says
Setup a Facebook page to save Chief Couch. Please and thank you. If we REALLY want change in our town it starts now people.
Report this comment
Connie Henderson says
YES WE DO. Chief Couch we have your back.
Report this comment
Glen Doonan says
I can believe that. Like most everyone else said, stir the pot and there will be hell to pay. I’m not surprised at all. I personally think the most of them should also be looking for a new job. I hope none of them ever have an emergency, because I know how fast I would respond.
Report this comment
Just saying says
Never because city council probably making money off the meth in this town. Praying for the couch family. Since the new chief has been here they have pulled a lot of drugs off the streets. It’s all because he doing good in this town and it’s taking money out of there pockets
Report this comment
Greg C says
Talk about corruption in its truest form. Couch was/is trying to do his best and gets screwed over by the city administration and council. Chief Couch I hope you find a town that appreciates you and all you do for your community because Great Bend sure doesn’t.
Report this comment
Upset citizen says
How sad!!! What was the reasoning behind the suspension???? And how come they didn’t let the community know about this special meeting??? I think it’s time we as a community hold a protest or even better start the movement to get new board members. This is just ridiculous. Let’s stand up for our police chief.
Report this comment
Just saying says
Stand up for what right I agree
Report this comment
arlyn and dorothy mcginnes says
Very honorable man that served his country and served as a cheif and believes in freedom unlike ur kiss ass dean akins and judges great bend city u have been down hill along time he is a good change Couch is doing justice unlike u worthless council
Report this comment
EMAW says
Let’s think about this for a minute – what would happen if you bad bad mouthed your boss publicly? Do you think there might be some repercussions? There’s a chain of command and if you don’t like it you can look for another job. Mr. Couch was a Marine, you would think he was used to a chain of command. We’re also only hearing one side of the story because the administrator is handling the situation correctly. The council hires the administrator to handle the administrative duties; Mr. Couch didn’t get his way and chose the wrong route to handle his grievance and is getting what he deserves in my opinion. He’s young, I hope he learns from this mistake. I for one am thankful, if Mr. Couch got everything he wanted our taxes would be going up and up and up when the economy is down, down, down.
It’s possible Partington and Mayor Allison have been there too long, but that’s our job as voters to make a change, not a bitter employee.
Report this comment
Jay says
city officials should be investigated if they instructed the police chief to set quotas for traffic tickets. Police should spend more time trying to solve crimes like murders, robberies and such and less time parked in store parking lots looking for traffic offenders.
Report this comment
Richard says
Is that how the kstate football program works emaw? He tried to work through partington. It didn’t go anywhere. The proper chain of command is next up and then if that doesn’t work, you go next up again.
Do you think talking to the boss about his bullying and shady ways will correct anything? No. You go to his bosses who represent the people.
Don’t forget…they are ALL employees of the people. They answer to the people.
Sad that GB has allowed these mafia to stay in their seats so long.
The community is much better for having Chief Couch.
Report this comment
Raised Right says
Well said. In reality, the people of Great Bend are at the top of that chain of command and the council works for US! They obviously don’t see it that way and have chosen to run off the chief of police in order to keep their personal “status quo” – which means whatever works out for them and their pocketbooks.
Report this comment
charlieshorse says
I think Chief-in-Suspension Couch understands the risk vs. reward factor, and has accepted the risk, hoping for the reward of solving a BIG, long-term problem which has existed for 30+ years….
Unfortunately, in the process, he has become Howard Partington’s whipping boy, and a thorn in the side that council members Boys, Jackson, Owen, Berryman and her FWB, Mayor Allison would like to see removed quickly!
Report this comment
Legal Eagle says
Wise words. When I read the Chief of Police wanted to infer wrongdoing over an intersection improvement being delayed, I thought to myself: his days in Great Bend are numbered. Life is full of ups and downs and I wish Chief Couch the best as he continues his journey in a different community. Perhaps reading Robert’s Rules of Order, in particular, not inferring bad motive to one you disagree with on a public policy issue would prepare the Chief to succeed at his next job.
Report this comment
Dana says
EMAW, you’re an idiot and have no clue!
The Mayor sleeps w a council woman. Almost none of the council listens to a damn thing. Chief Couch has done some great things in Great Bend and he should continue!
The CORRUPTION in this town needs to stop NOW.
Report this comment
DEWEY BALL says
What a horrible mistake. . Sounds like certain Council Members bullied him (Workplace violence) to not make waves with the Council, to not speak of LEO employee problems, nor how to fix the shortages that we are seeing. I know people on the Council I like. I also have met Police Chief Couch. I hope he is successful in suing the city for a large enough amount the Council will never forget his name. Taxpayers Dollars. What has Chief Couch done wrong. Set aside all the Councils personal feelings and tell us what he has done wrong other than upsetting the boat and thinking outside the box.
Report this comment
Lisa says
Any one ever thought maybe he has created a hospital work environment himself?
Report this comment
charlieshorse says
Huh???
Report this comment
Richard says
Ha ha. You know like with nurses and stuff.
Report this comment
Matthew Ernt says
Yes like the state and there dealing with the union. Say we are going to work with us, then change there mind. Special meeting. Was there enough time for people to find out about the meeting? Keep the meeting in a smaller room so less people can witness the meeting. Put it in the city channel live. Won’t happen!
Report this comment
Retiree says
With the exception of 2 or 3 council members trying to work toward a better Great Bend, this city will not get better until the mayor, city manager and their puppets are removed and replaced, Chief Couch came to Great Bend and quickly learned how government works in this city.
Report this comment
BoomFan says
Always thought it a bit unethical that one council member lives/sleeps/whatever with the mayor!
Report this comment
charlieshorse says
That would be lives/sleeps/screws and sponges off of…!
Report this comment
Disappointed says
I moved back to this town a year ago after being gone for 5 years. I was born in this town which I don’t like to admit, ( beside the point ) but this town has always been this way but seems to be getting worse. It’s things like this that make glad I’m moving again. This is a sad excuse for a town.
Report this comment
Ouch says
Howard Gets what Howard wants…
it’s past Time for Howard to be gone…
Report this comment
Don Davis says
I vote yes for Howard to be gone!
Report this comment
Connie Henderson says
Like he told Chief Couch ” I run this town. ” Well hopefully not much longer. Howard Partington needs to GO !!!
Report this comment
Candace says
What is this town thinking? Seriously what is wrong with great bend Couch is a great man and a dang good police chief who has done slot for our town and cleaning up this drug infested town .. us as a town need to fight back and let our voices be know in this matter protest or write letters or something freedom of speech ! Sorry police chief on how the city council is treating u
Report this comment
Raymond says
Everyone in the city needs to go to the meeting and protest what the council is doing and ask the council to resign. Remember they are there because you voted them in. The protest needs to be peaceful in order for it to work .
Report this comment
Raymond says
Mike and Howard need to be gone.
Report this comment
Deby Newsome says
Good for u Dana Dawson. I agree with your thoughts. Good luck chief Couch. I stand behind u.
Report this comment
Just Sayin says
Howard and Mike: You should be ashamed of yourselves! You use others as a pawn to cover up your doings. It’s time for both of you to be gone.. I would be curious to see how each council member voted…especially one that I would consider to have a conflict of interest with the mayor.
Report this comment
Raechel says
https://www.change.org/start-a-petition
Report this comment
Elmer says
City has been run the same for the over 30 years. I left for 21 years & it’s still the same. Maybe it’s time for a change in power.
All cities have problems with retention of LEO due to low wages; not much different here. But to try to hide it is not in the best interests to the citizens.
Report this comment
Laura says
#SAVECHIEFCOUCH
Report this comment
About time. says
Sounds like the Great Bend I was happy to leave, but where is the fire department statements in all this? With the same issues of staffing, pay, and ridiculous turnover. Not speaking out because of the corrupt hand of Howard over their mouths. It’s about time a Chief stands up to him, and has his departments back and well being in mind. Hopefully the public pays attention to this.
Report this comment
M says
I think the people of Great Bend should start a petition that no two votes from the same household will be allowed on the city council.
Report this comment
social media to the rescue says
Start a fb page called “Great Bend Concerned Citizens”.
It works. Communicate as the public body.
Report this comment
Teal says
Complete B.S. We have a Chief looking out for the citizens and his staff, he is trying to make this community better. The 5 that want him gone really need to think…what happens if the rest of the police department stand behind their Chief who was voicing their opinions and you 5 morons have no one to serve and protect? Same political b.s. that has been running Great Bend down to the slum…geez have they not seen stats? Great Bend is known for more crime than Wichita per capita….is that not scare you any????
Report this comment
Kay says
I feel the city is stale
From Howard to Mayor or Dr Allison, which ever he prefers depending on the day of the week
Wayne has the knowledge but not the guts to stand against his former employer, Alleen goes with majority Vickie is married to the Mayor and Mike is just a good old Boy
Kudos to Dana, Cory and Brock for standing up for change
They all need to be ousted including the Economic Director
The CVB Director proved to be crooked
Hope Gteat Bend can hold on long enough for the rest of them to receive their big dose of Karma.
Report this comment
Kay says
what needs to be modified?
Report this comment
Kay says
I said proved to be crooked. I didn’t say at what
Report this comment
Kay says
Christina is great!
Report this comment
Cory says
The FORMER CVB director was charged, yet to be convicted. Your post does not state former. Our current cvb director is a great asset to Great Bend.
Report this comment
Richard says
Under who’s watch was she charged? Who else needs to be investigated? Doubtful it was an isolated incident. Paddington has already tried to hush Chief of slush funds.
Report this comment
Cory says
The CVB was not under the city’s direction before the current setup. The former director and other staff member both left prior to the city overseeing the bureau.
Report this comment
Teal says
Complete B.S. We have a Chief looking out for the citizens and his staff, he is trying to make this community better. The 5 that want him gone really need to think…what happens if the rest of the police department stand behind their Chief who was voicing their opinions and you 5 morons have no one to serve and protect? Same political b.s. that has been running Great Bend down to the slum…geez have they not seen stats? Great Bend is known for more crime than Wichita per capita….does that not scare you any????
Report this comment
J. T. says
It seems the citizens of Great Bend need to have a recall election of the city council. but like everything else, they will just vent on social media and keep re-electing these corrupt politicians.
COME ON PEOPLE WAKE UP!!!
Report this comment
concerned citizen says
Well it would seem that there are some council members meeting outside of official meetings and making up their minds before the investigation is complete. The “good ole boy ” system at its finest.
Report this comment
Great Bend boy says
What a pathetic city council we have. Several of them have their head up Partingtons butt including Allene Owens who is running for mayor. Howard’s the one that should be getting fired.
Report this comment
M says
Berryman will only vote in the Mayors favor. She should have stepped down from council when they moved in together. This is not a valid vote.
Report this comment
Mike Dietz says
With Howard partington and our piece of crap mayor know wonder great bend is declining the good people move away and the trash moves in and all other towns are thriving
Report this comment
Carl says
Howard is the one that shoul be fired…..his position shouldn’t exist…..worthless p.o.sh…
Report this comment
tacoPete says
Hats off to Coucilmen Zimmerman, McPherson and Dawson for opposing the Kangaroo Court. We are thankful to Chief Couch for trying to take Great Bend out of the Dark Ages. Please wake up, the only way
to make our city better is by the ballot box. Write-in campaigns can work. If you don’t care to run, recruit
the best person you know to run against the current council. Silence is approval!!
Report this comment
Seeking Tacos says
McPherson is just doing it because he is running for Mayor.
Report this comment
Don Farr says
NO Brock is doing this because he cares for the city. If you check he voted to not suppend the Chief
Report this comment
Dana Dawson says
I have never seen anything like this outside of a movie, I tried numerous times to convince the others that you should not do this until there is an investigation. We had no idea this was even coming tonight. The mayor said this was his idea and decision. I asked to put this on the next agenda so we could get public input. Answer was NO, I told them I thought there would be Hell to pay if there was not an investigation first. I HOPE THERE WILL BE…
Report this comment
Mikey says
Keep. Standing up for what’s right. We’re all proud of you
Report this comment
tacoPete says
Thank you, Dana for always being one of the voices of reason on the Council.
Report this comment
Leslie Barrett says
Dana – this is what I dealt with – before you were on the council!! THANK YOU so much for trying to stand up to the corruption – it’s time to CLEAN HOUSE!!! We DON”T put up with bullies in our schools – and we should NEVER have to deal with bullies running our city!! ENOUGH!!!!
Bluekansas says
leslie if you noticed it’s a group of those republicans that you admire so much that voted to fire the police chief
Someday you’ll learn that republican always lie!
Report this comment
charlieshorse says
Blue, I basically agree with you, but this isn’t a republican/democrat, liberal/conservative issue….
You might present a better case if you set this agenda to the side.
Report this comment
JustMe says
There’s plenty of bullying in our schools. Believe me!
Report this comment
Sharon says
I agree…they should wait until an investigation is completed and base their decision on the results of said investigation. And was this special meeting in violation of KOMA?
Report this comment
tim says
Dana, What can the citizens of Great Bend do to help Cheif Couch and how do we call
for Howard’s termination?
Report this comment
Dana Dawson says
Most important think is EVERYONE attends the next meetings. It would be great to see 100 + people attend and demand the chief be reinstated and a full investigation of all city operations. ( i would assume by the KBI ).
Report this comment
Just Sayin says
If one attended and wanted to address this, do they have to be on the Agenda? I recall that being an issue before that Chief wasn’t on the Agenda.
Report this comment
Dana Dawson says
i thing massive numbers will speak for itself.
Report this comment
Suzie says
Dana, run for Mayor. Please????
Report this comment
Bluekansas says
I second the motion too bad it’s to late to file
How about staring a write in campaign for Dana for mayor
Report this comment
343 says
I would openly commit on this on social media if it wasn’t for the fact that I’m a city employee and I fear losing my job
I stand with Chief Couch!
Report this comment
charlieshorse says
So, do you think each member of the police department shares your opinion?
If so, a strike, in support of Chief Couch would be supported by myself….and probably several others.
Report this comment
Susan Brough says
I wish the Mayor and City Council would start working for the people of Great Bend instead of their own agenda. I
Report this comment
Susan says
It should be Partington and the city council that should be let go guess our city council doesn’t want to be re elected get that lier thief Partington out now
Report this comment
Sad outsider says
Dana I admire your conviction!
Report this comment
Fed up says
I’ve always hated this town, and have moved but (long story) always end up back here. I worked in the city office before, and you NEVER go against Howard or he will ruin you.r life. Way to go Dana. Good luck Chief! At least we finally have a Chief with some you-know-what!
Report this comment
Aria says
Interesting keep burying your heads in the sand while residents have to dodge bullets, watch drug deals, and put up witb all the other crime…..one day there won’t be a town to rule over…… keep up the crappy job city council
Report this comment
Jay says
I wish Chief Couch the best of luck and support as this situation moves forward.
Report this comment
Seen it before says
Your town needs more media involved in this story!! Call KWCH, KAKE, KSN. Sounds like a great story for Fact Finder 12. Bring these people out in the open for everyone to see.
Report this comment
charlieshorse says
KWCH is coming today…
Report this comment
sullyd says
chief couch is great, commission is wrong. Owen is in my ward, she sure as hell will not receive my vote again for anything she would run for!!
Report this comment
Ouch says
She’s in mine too…unfortunately..but I always write someone’s name in instead of her..
Report this comment
Marie says
Call her and request her reasoning for why she voted to suspend ! Let your voice be heard
Report this comment
Grumpy says
The lame duck Allison got his way. Chief Couch now sees nothing great and a lot of bend in Great Bend. The future of this city’s police department should not be addressed by an outgoing council with an axe to grind. Citizens remember the “five” come Election Day. All those in favor of an honest and caring for the community police chief raise your hands and voices.
Report this comment
B-Rad says
I am not in the loop of the Couch Vs Partington disagreements. However, it appears to me that the Mayor and Howard have created a hostile community environment. Timing is everything…….I do know one thing ……
If I knew that my credibility was slipping away and that so many citizens in this community, were angry with me. I would run for the hills. I would like for Chief Couch request a hearing. The hearing should be open to the public.
Report this comment
charlieshorse says
It’s too bad the only accomplishment Allison might be able to claim for his entire (too long) term will be a negative.
If the City Council isn’t railroading Chief Couch, why does all discussion take place behind closed doors?
Cozy little group, that 1209 Williams Social Club…
Report this comment
Kay says
Great Bend has been run this way for over 75 years. The council members of past and present have kept alot of big companies out, because it would compete with a buddies business. Chief Couch, you were doing something for the citizens that needed to open Great Bend citizens eyes. I moved to another town, because I got tired of the counsel politics. I am 75 and lived in or out of Great Bend most of those years. It is time to make a change and get behind Chief Couch. He is what Great Bend needs for a start. Chief Couch, may God be with you.
Report this comment
Richard says
So proud to be a resident of our Barton community. GB city council dictatorship, County fires our professional administrator so they can run the operation, Treasurers office is a disaster, City of Hoisington appoints a convicted felon registered offender on their council. Everybody complains about lack of jobs and businesses, but the existing businesses fight to keep new out. Without growth our county will stagnate. Can you smell it? And we have the highest taxes around
Report this comment
K.W. says
Great Bend Kansas is a fast sinking town the city Council votes against anything that could generate income and bring any prosperity to our community mainly because some of those people either have their pockets lined or have businesses in town such as restaurants and they are scared of any competition but there are some very well ran businesses and there are some very piss poor managed businesses in town. We all know the problems with the drugs the burglaries and the crime in town. Change in town is long overdue and I hope the new election bring some new blood and new opportunities for our community. There are several people in the city Council not all but some that definitely need to go you are not doing our Town any good at all what they are doing to the chief of police is pathetic.
Report this comment
Reading on the toilet says
Get out and vote people, or maybe run for office. It’s the only way to move on from the good ol boy system. There’s good ol boys have been sucking on the city of GB’s tit for long enough. This is not the kingdom of GB and Howard is not our king. Time for us citizens to set up and run for office and get all these Jokers out.
Report this comment
Reading on the toilet says
*these good ol boys
*step up and run
Report this comment
Bluekansas says
Howard Partington Is the one that should be fired and the five council men bears who vote with him need to be recalled ?
Howard Partington Is a ass@ole
Report this comment
Richard says
Drain the swamp. We need Chief Couch and his professionalism.
How much is Partington and Allison going to cost us this time? Legal fees, settlements, fines, REPUTATION, PD morale, employee turnover, REPUTATION. loss of businesses, loss of future opportunities because of REPUTATION?
Barton County is definitely the “place to be”. Sad.
Report this comment
Bluekansas says
Here are the numbers to the city council members call them up and give them hell
http://www.greatbendks.net/Directory.aspx?did=7
Report this comment
Bluekansas says
I had a face to face meeting with Howard Partington several years ago.
The police chief was in on the meeting I think it was his first week on the job.
Howard Partington Sat there and lied to me right to my face on the issues at hand.
Howard Partington Needs to be fired immediately and the five council members recalled
Report this comment
Tom says
Great Bend Still Has a Swamp That Needs Drained
Report this comment
Just Sayin says
It would appear from all of the posts that the City Council does not represent “the city”. Maybe the members of the council need to get out and actually listen to the people they represent. The only time that most of them will answer your call is during an election when they want something from you.
I think that the majority of people in GB want this town to prosper and grow. However, when a problem arises and it offends one of the city’s elders, it only puts GB in a bad light to the rest of the world, only to save the face of a few.
Report this comment
sullyd says
council members, are you smart enough to realise you made the wrong vote according to the city voters?
Report this comment
Don Farr says
Howard is the one that needs to be suspended without pay. He is over paid. The Mayor and his livein is a big conflict of interest. Aileen wants to be Mayor so she can go to Washington DC every year with Howard,Allison and Berryman There needs to be an audit of Howards books. This is a railroad job that is very wrong.. Until Howard Partington is gone nothing will change.
Report this comment
linda says
I moved here in 2005 ,since I been here I’m ready to move out town, in few year’s Great Bend will be ghost town !! Chief of Police’s doing his job the City Council don’t like it !!! City Council people need to look in their own back yard !!! Sorry that how I feel!!!!!
Report this comment
Richard says
Can someone please let me know if/when the Chief position opens up?
I have written the job posting for the paper: I’m sure the number of applicants will be phenomenal.
Given the awesome work environment, great pay, forward thinking very supportive leadership, abundant staffing, and extremely low tax rates and reputation of Great Bend, the job of Chief of Police sounds perfect. Seeking ambitious person with the highest credentials, prefer military background, prefer someone with a backbone who can persevere in conflict. No wimps shall apply unless you enjoy being the whipping post.
I definitely want to apply to go to work there! Anybody with real ambition will want this job.
Support the Chief. Fix the system.
Report this comment
Bluekansas says
Great bend post moderator why was my comment and the numbers of the mayor council members with my comment taken down?
Report this comment
Marie says
It is there. I just looked at it & clicked the link
Report this comment
Bluekansas says
I listed the names and numbers to make it easier to call.
But I also made a comment about the response I received when I called councilmen Berryman
Report this comment
KC says
I have lived here my entire life, 50+ Years, and with the constant “good ole boy” system it is no wonder we were listed as the #2 city in Kansas for being trashy. The corrupt system is not conducive to get new people involved. It is sad that our town has such a horrible reputation. GET THESE PEOPLE OUT and GET SOME YOUNG PEOPLE IN THERE that are here to raise their families and will stand up for the citizens of Great Bend. These 5 council members/mayor/and MOST OF ALL PARTINGTON NEEDS TO GO!!! PEOPLE GET BEHIND CHIEF COUCH on this and DANA DAWSON please tell us what to do to rid the city of Partington and the others!
Report this comment
Steve says
I am not law enforcements favorite person. The city council, elders of this city has ran things the way they wanted to for years. Every time someone has opposed them, they seem too go on their Merry old way. This will shock alot of people, I think law enforcement, has been doing a exllent job with what they have. This town has always been what the elders and council says that what goes. One more thing I thought it was illegal to have closed door meetings. ???????????
Report this comment
AQUA says
It is great to see so many comments. Please follow through with your concerns and contact your city councilman or call city hall. There is supposedly two sides to every story. We have only heard one. Rumors and innuendos that’s all we’ve been given. If Chief Couch would have been allowed to go to the FBI academy it would have been a win win situation for him and the City of Great Bend. He would have brought so much back to his officers as well as others. It was an honor for the City and Chief Couch to even have been asked. I understand he didn’t submit a proper budget. Why should he, he had already been turned down for what he needed. Again, I ask you to please call your councilman or city hall.
Report this comment
Great Bend boy says
Everyone keep in mind that Allene Owen is running for mayor and Mike Boys is running in Ward 1. They both voted to suspend Couch. If you really care, get out and vote in November. Brock McPherson is also running for mayor. He voted against suspending Couch.
Report this comment
charlieshorse says
Free haircuts for everyone!
Report this comment
Keith says
Boycott businesses owned by those who voted against Couch
Report this comment
JEG Says says
Why can’t the council meetings be televised? I believe it would generate a lot of interest in our city government and help the mayor and council members remember who they are working for.
Report this comment
Ouch says
All that needs to be said is…
Do any of you Know someone in the KBI or The States Attorney Generals office well enough to explain and get them interested in Our Corrupt City Administration??
Just saying..it’s time to quit Bitchin.. its time to quit being a Doormat of corruption
Please ..call those that you know..it obvious that ..Great Bend has a a Serious problem..
Report this comment
Becky Wornkey says
My comment is to Chief Couch. I know you are going to be busy but if you could go over to the KBI building tomorrow & take a lie detector test so you could have it to shove in the city council’s faces?!
That would be so great! I would love to see their faces. But of course, 5 of them would say the KBI lied!! LOL But it is not a laughing matter, it is just sad what they are getting by with!
Report this comment
Bobby says
This is typical conservatism and the people in this town vote for it. This town has been corrupt since I was young in about 10 rich families run this place and everything in it. I say the voters need a change.
Report this comment
Ouch says
Is Great Bend part of Chicago??
The Politicians damn sure are
Report this comment
JustMe says
I hate to tell you’ll, but it’s going to take more than whining and crying on social media to fix this mess. Protest,… police go on strike,… demand to get rid of Partington, etc….Don’t just sit here and type. GET OUT THERE AND DO SOMETHING!!!!
Report this comment
Robert P. says
Money walks and if you don’t have money or a name, you get kicked out of town, or at least, your life made miserable.
Report this comment
Don Farr says
Remember when the city was going to give Seaboard the keys to everything they wanted. A small group of people went up against this and 4 write in canadates won the 4 seats open on city councle. This needs to happen again. With enough support the citizens could take this City back from the corruption
Report this comment
Barbara says
What happened to the vote to have the law firm from Wichita look into the allegations the is public record Council needs to proceed with the decision that was voted on. a few weeks ago after lengthy executive sessions.
Report this comment
Don Farr says
The Mayor was afraid of what the investigation would find and he needed to stop this at all costs.
Report this comment