Mayor candidate Andrasek wants to build something for Great Bend graduates to come back to

Joe Andrasek says he started at the bottom with both of his businesses and has made them into successful companies. Andrasek’s self-made attitude is what he hopes will make him stand out as one of the three candidates running for mayor in the City of Great Bend. Andrasek operates Charlie’s Place, a bar on Main Street, and Damm Pipe Testing near Patton Road.

The business owner is running for mayor to make sure Great Bend has something to offer younger people to come back to.

Joe Andrasek Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/andrasek-1.mp3

Andrasek, along with current Great Bend City Council members Brock McPherson and Allene Owen, will be on the ballot for the upcoming election to be the next mayor in Great Bend. Both McPherson and Owen were featured in a news story last week.

As far as changes he would make, Andrasek says most moves would have to wait until the winner is decided in November.

Joe Andrasek Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/andrasek-2.mp3

Andrasek, McPherson, or Owen will replace current mayor Mike Allison. Dr. Allison announced in May that this year would be his last serving as mayor, a position he has held for 18 years.