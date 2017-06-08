Mayor candidate Andrasek wants to build something for Great Bend graduates to come back to

Joe Andrasek says he started at the bottom with both of his businesses and has made them into successful companies. Andrasek’s self-made attitude is what he hopes will make him stand out as one of the three candidates running for mayor in the City of Great Bend. Andrasek operates Charlie’s Place, a bar on Main Street, and Damm Pipe Testing near Patton Road.
The business owner is running for mayor to make sure Great Bend has something to offer younger people to come back to.
Joe Andrasek Audio
Andrasek, along with current Great Bend City Council members Brock McPherson and Allene Owen, will be on the ballot for the upcoming election to be the next mayor in Great Bend. Both McPherson and Owen were featured in a news story last week.
As far as changes he would make, Andrasek says most moves would have to wait until the winner is decided in November.
Joe Andrasek Audio
Andrasek, McPherson, or Owen will replace current mayor Mike Allison. Dr. Allison announced in May that this year would be his last serving as mayor, a position he has held for 18 years.
Comments
Lori says
We are behind you 100% Joe!! Great Bend needs new blood and a person with a vision. Out with the OLD and in with the YOUNG!! Thank you for running.
Report this comment
Dirty Sanchez says
Not to rain on his parade but both the businesses he bought were already doing well. He has done well and made some good decisions but mayor is a stretch. However i do feel that he is the better choice at this point than the others..
Report this comment
Michele says
We need new blood & Joe Andrasek is exactly who we need. He owns 2 business in town & has a head for what we need in the community. Joe would represent the town well.
Report this comment
Debbie says
Time for a change. Some young blood with a positive attitude!! You have our support Joe !
Report this comment
Debra Lowe says
Out with the old boy system! Its time for a new start. The old buddies need to retire and get the city back on its feet. Joe will get it done.
Report this comment
Penny Meitner says
I too am ready to see some new ideas and attitude.
Hope to have the opportunity to meet you during the campaign Joe.
Report this comment
Jay says
Joe, first thing if you’re elected Mayor . Terminate the employment of Partington as City Administrator. Bring in some new staff.
Report this comment
Concerned says
Shouldn’t you have some kind of plan or vision to campaign on? “As far as changes he would make, Andrasek says most moves would have to wait until the winner is decided in November.” What changes are you wanting to make or improve? This is a pretty blank statement.
Report this comment
Paul & Evelyn says
I agreed with Concerned says – about having plan or vision to campaign on for Great Bend?
We need more of ” What changes are you wanting to make or improve?
Report this comment
Paul & Evelyn says
Does Joe Andrasek support Chief Couch?
Report this comment