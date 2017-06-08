Great Bend Post

Mayor candidate Andrasek wants to build something for Great Bend graduates to come back to

Joe Andrasek says he started at the bottom with both of his businesses and has made them into successful companies. Andrasek’s self-made attitude is what he hopes will make him stand out as one of the three candidates running for mayor in the City of Great Bend. Andrasek operates Charlie’s Place, a bar on Main Street, and Damm Pipe Testing near Patton Road.

The business owner is running for mayor to make sure Great Bend has something to offer younger people to come back to.

Andrasek, along with current Great Bend City Council members Brock McPherson and Allene Owen, will be on the ballot for the upcoming election to be the next mayor in Great Bend. Both McPherson and Owen were featured in a news story last week.

As far as changes he would make, Andrasek says most moves would have to wait until the winner is decided in November.

Andrasek, McPherson, or Owen will replace current mayor Mike Allison. Dr. Allison announced in May that this year would be his last serving as mayor, a position he has held for 18 years.

Comments

  2. Not to rain on his parade but both the businesses he bought were already doing well. He has done well and made some good decisions but mayor is a stretch. However i do feel that he is the better choice at this point than the others..

  3. We need new blood & Joe Andrasek is exactly who we need. He owns 2 business in town & has a head for what we need in the community. Joe would represent the town well.

  8. Shouldn’t you have some kind of plan or vision to campaign on? “As far as changes he would make, Andrasek says most moves would have to wait until the winner is decided in November.” What changes are you wanting to make or improve? This is a pretty blank statement.

    • I agreed with Concerned says – about having plan or vision to campaign on for Great Bend?
      We need more of ” What changes are you wanting to make or improve?

