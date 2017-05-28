Memorial Day Weather

Memorial Day Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. West wind 6 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Monday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. North northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south after midnight.

Tuesday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Tuesday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. East southeast wind around 6 mph.

Wednesday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

Wednesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Friday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Friday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Saturday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.

Saturday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.