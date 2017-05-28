Memorial Day Weather

Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. West wind 6 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
Monday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. North northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south after midnight.
Tuesday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.
Tuesday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. East southeast wind around 6 mph.
Wednesday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.
Wednesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Friday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.
Friday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Saturday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.
Saturday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
