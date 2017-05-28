Great Bend Post

Memorial Day on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

2017 KVGB MEMORIAL DAY PROGRAMMING

MID-5:00        Coast to Coast with George Noory

5:00-6:00       America in the Morning

6:00-7:00       “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7:00-10:00     ABC Radio – “America Remembers” Join us as we honor the memories of the men and women of our armed forces, who made the ultimate sacrifice while service their country.

10:00-11:00   Agri-Talk

11:00-2:00     ABC Radio – “America Remembers” Join us as we honor the memories of the men and women of our armed forces, who made the ultimate sacrifice while service their country. (Encore Presentation)

2:00-2:30       Dave Ramsey Show

2:30-5:30       Major League Baseball – Washington Nationals @ San Francisco Giants

5:30-9:30       Major League Baseball – Detroit Tigers @ Kansas City Royals

9:30-MID        ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitz”

