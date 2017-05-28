Memorial Day on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

2017 KVGB MEMORIAL DAY PROGRAMMING
MID-5:00 Coast to Coast with George Noory
5:00-6:00 America in the Morning
6:00-7:00 “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal
7:00-10:00 ABC Radio – “America Remembers” Join us as we honor the memories of the men and women of our armed forces, who made the ultimate sacrifice while service their country.
10:00-11:00 Agri-Talk
11:00-2:00 ABC Radio – “America Remembers” Join us as we honor the memories of the men and women of our armed forces, who made the ultimate sacrifice while service their country. (Encore Presentation)
2:00-2:30 Dave Ramsey Show
2:30-5:30 Major League Baseball – Washington Nationals @ San Francisco Giants
5:30-9:30 Major League Baseball – Detroit Tigers @ Kansas City Royals
9:30-MID ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitz”
