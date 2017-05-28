KHP: 7 hospitalized after near head-on SW Kansas crash

FINNEY COUNTY – Seven people were injured in an accident just after 3p.m. Sunday in Finney County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Hyundai Sonata driven by Michael Murphy, 57, Dumas, TX., was westbound on Kansas 156 just west of Farmland Road.

The Hyundai went left of center and collided with an eastbound 2011 GMC Sierra driven by Heinrich Neufeld, 20, Rolla, Kansas. The Sierra rolled into the south ditch.

Murphy, Neufeld and passengers in the GMC Ana Friesen, 28, Satanta; Cornelius Wiebe, 21, Moscow; Johnny Wiebe, 19, Hugoton; Eva Friesen, 17, Satanta and Jessica Luepqui, 20, Montezuma, were transported to the hospital in Garden City.

Ana Friesen and Luepqui were not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.