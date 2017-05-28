Barton County gets past monitoring period from case involving a meningitis death

Barton County Health officials say they have moved past the time frame of monitoring the meningitis case that killed a Barton County resident earlier this month. The 10-day period of examining anyone associated with the victim has passed and no new cases of the disease have appeared.

Barton County Health Director Shelly Schneider says the case that took the life of a middle-aged male appears to be an arbitrary tragedy.

Schneider says the Health Department was prepared with immunizations for the several people that sought them following the meningitis death.

The infection of the tissue that surrounds the brain and spinal cord can cause fever, headache, stiff neck, chills, feeling weak or tired, nausea, and an altered mental state. Those associated with the victim and healthcare professionals who had unprotected contact with the respiratory secretions received post-exposure antibiotics.