Sunday Weather

Sunday Night
Clear, with a low around 53. North northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west southwest after midnight.
Memorial Day
Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. West wind 6 to 8 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
Monday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.
Tuesday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 78.
Tuesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Wednesday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
Wednesday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Thursday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Friday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.
Friday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Saturday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.
