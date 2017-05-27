Sunday Weather

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 79. North northwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night Clear, with a low around 53. North northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west southwest after midnight.

Memorial Day Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. West wind 6 to 8 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Monday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Tuesday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 78.

Tuesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Wednesday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Wednesday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Thursday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Friday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

Friday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Saturday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.