Great Bend Police conduct active shooter training at the high school

School has been out for over a week for summer break at all USD 428 schools, but there was still plenty of action at Great Bend High School Thursday, May 25.

The Great Bend Police Department had many of their personnel at the High School during the afternoon to conduct active shooter training. The Police Department responded to a few scenarios staged at the high school with real volunteers playing the part of civilians, victims, and shooter threats.

The officers held a debriefing after each scenario where Sergeant Jason Settle pointed out ways to improve certain tactics.

Corporal Jefferson Davis says the Department holds the active shooter training once a year and that may soon increase to twice a year. Officers had to deal with recorded screaming crowds played through a speaker and several volunteers acting as civilians throughout the high school. Davis noted they would like to eventually add more pieces to their training such as incident command and extraction of injured people with EMS.

Davis says one of the biggest challenges of an active shooter situation is bypassing training received as a young officer to take cover if available. In active shooter situations, taking cover may not be an option in order to prevent loss of life.

Members of the Barton County 911 Dispatch served as the civilians. Chief Cliff Couch also participated in the training that lasted three hours.