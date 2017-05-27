Escobar, Moustakas lead Royals past Indians 5-2

CLEVELAND (AP) — Alcides Escobar hit a tiebreaking two-run double in the sixth, Mike Moustakas homered and the Kansas City Royals beat the Cleveland Indians 5-2 on Saturday.

Kansas City, an AL-worst 20-27 entering Saturday, has won two straight this weekend against the Indians.

Jason Vargas (6-3) allowed two runs in 5 2/3 innings. Kelvin Herrera worked the ninth for his second save in two days and No. 11 on the season.

Cleveland right-hander Danny Salazar (3-5) allowed four runs, three earned, in 5 1/3 innings.

Royals manager Ned Yost and first baseman Eric Hosmer were ejected by plate umpire Bill Welke in the first inning. They were thrown out for arguing after it was ruled that Hosmer failed to check his swing and struck out with the bases loaded and no outs.

Kansas City loaded the bases with one out in the sixth. Alex Gordon hit a tying RBI single off Boone Logan, which brought Nick Goody out of Cleveland’s bullpen.

Escobar sent a line drive to the left side of the infield, but shortstop Francisco Lindor couldn’t make a leaping grab. The ball rolled into left-center field, scoring two runs.

Moustakas, who was 3 for 4 with a walk, added a leadoff drive in the ninth for his 13th of the season.

Salvador Perez put Kansas City ahead with a sacrifice fly in the first, but Lindor’s one-out homer tied the game in the bottom half. Jason Kipnis put Cleveland in front with an RBI single in the third.

Kipnis narrowly missed a grand slam in the fourth when his drive to the right-field seats was ruled foul. The call was upheld after a crew chief review. Kipnis popped out on the next pitch and fired his bat to the ground, breaking it into several pieces.

Kansas City loaded the bases on an error, a hit and a walk to start the game. Hosmer tried to check his swing on a 1-2 pitch, but third base umpire David Rackley ruled he went around.

Hosmer was ejected after shouting and waving his hand at Rackley. Yost was tossed soon after he came on the field.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Royals: LHP Brian Flynn (broken ribs) began a minor league rehab assignment at Triple-A Omaha.

Indians: RHP Corey Kluber (strained lower back) is expected to start Thursday against Oakland. He was placed on the 10-day DL on May 3.

UP NEXT

Royals: LHP Danny Duffy held the Indians to one run in 6 2/3 innings, but got the loss at Kauffman Stadium on May 7.

Indians: RHP Josh Tomlin hasn’t won since beating the Royals on May 6 when he allowed one run in seven innings.