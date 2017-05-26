Weekend Weather

Saturday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 7am and 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Southeast wind 7 to 13 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. North wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 78. North northwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Sunday Night Clear, with a low around 52. North northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west southwest after midnight.

Memorial Day Sunny, with a high near 81.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Wednesday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Wednesday Night A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Thursday A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78.

Thursday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Friday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.