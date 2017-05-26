Weekend Weather

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 7am and 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Southeast wind 7 to 13 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. North wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 78. North northwest wind 7 to 11 mph.
Sunday Night
Clear, with a low around 52. North northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west southwest after midnight.
Memorial Day
Sunny, with a high near 81.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Wednesday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.
Wednesday Night
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Thursday
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78.
Thursday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Friday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.
