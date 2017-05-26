Great Bend Post

Great Bend News, Opinion, Video

Thursday’s storm brought hail and high winds to Kansas

by Leave a Comment

Travelers waiting under the overpass on I-70 at Kanorado during Thursday hail storm. The NWS advised this could cause an accident- photo Kevin Mahoney

SHERMAN COUNTY -Thursday evenings storm brought strong winds, hail and heavy rain to across western Kansas.

Wind gusts of 50 to 70 miles-per-hour were reported across the region including in Ellis, Ness and Trego County, according to the National Weather Service.

The agency also reported hail from .88 to 1.75 inches fell in many areas.

Just after 3p.m. Mountain Daylight Time Thursday, the National Weather Service in Goodland issued the first of many watches and warnings for northwest Kansas. The storm moved out of eastern Colorado and down Interstate 70 throughout the evening.

 

There are no reports of serious damage from Thursday’s storm. Another round of possible severe weather is in the forecast for the Memorial Day Weekend.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *