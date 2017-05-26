Suspect jailed for shooting Kan. teen playing basketball

SEDGWICK COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged attempted murder.

On Thursday, police arrested 23-year-old Dijon Thomas for the shooting of a teenager playing basketball at a park in the 2600 Block of North Piatt in Wichita, according to Sgt. NIkki Woodrow during Friday’s online media briefing.

The 17-year-old victim arrived at a local hospital on Sunday with a gunshot wound to his leg. Bullets also hit a house and car in near the park.

Thomas is jailed on a requested charge of 2nd-degree attempted murder, according to the Sedgwick County online booking report.

Other individuals may have been involved in the shooting, according to Woodrow. Anyone with additional information is asked to call police.