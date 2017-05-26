Pitch, Hit and Run Winners

The Great Bend Recreation Commission and the Optimist Club recently Co-Hosted the Major League Baseball sponsored event: Pitch, Hit and Run.

Participants competed in 3 events which include throwing strikes at a target, running the bases for time and hitting a ball far and straight. Local champions moved onto Sectional competition in Pratt..

Local results:

7/8U Boys – Brodie Crites (All-Around Champion)

9/10U Boys – Carson Umphres (All-Around Champion, Pitch and Co-Hit), Owen Kaiser (Co-Hit Champion), Wyatt Michaelis (Run Champion)

11/12U Boys – Jack Flemming (All-Around Champion and Run), Wrikin Scobee (Pitch Champion), Jordan Boyers (Hit Champion)

13/14U Boys – Damien Boyers (All-Around Champion).

Sectional Results:

7/8U Boys – Brodie Crites 3rd place

9/10U Boys – Owen Kaiser 1st place, Carson Umphres 2nd place

11/12U Boys – Jordan Boyers 1st place

13/14U Boys – Damien Boyers 4th place.

The top 3 from each age group at all Sectionals have the chance to compete at State which is held at Kaufman Stadium in Kansas City.