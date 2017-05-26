Kansas man ordered to pay $8.4 million for skipping taxes

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A 71-year-old Kansas man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison and ordered to pay $8.4 million in restitution for tax evasion.

David Pflum, of St. Marys, was sentenced Thursday for tax evasion and obstruction to the Internal Revenue Service.

Prosecutors say Pflum claimed on Internal Revenue Service documents that he had less than $475 in assets and a monthly income of $470.

Pflum, who owned Coil Springs Specialties, actually owned more than $2 million in real estate and made more than $16,000 a month.

Prosecutors say he encouraged people who owed him money to ignore IRS collection efforts.