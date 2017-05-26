High water levels at Wilson Lake doesn’t mean easy walleye fishing

Fisheries biologist Bryan Sowards with the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism stopped by the Eagle Media Center in Great Bend last week for the Wildlife and Parks show on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM. Sowards covers seven Central Kansas counties, but his big bodies of water are Wilson Lake and Kanopolis Lake.

Sowards says fishermen have constantly been asking him about the state-wide initiative to create different length limits throughout the state. The fishing limit, or required length, on walleyes is 15 inches at Wilson but 18 inches at Kanopolis.

Sowards mentioned that the water levels at Wilson Lake were roughly 10 feet low last year, but now the water elevation is nearly a foot and half high as of last week.

The large amount of rain this spring has assisted many bodies of water in Kansas, but Sowards says the quick rise in the water level has caused problems for walleye fishers.

Sowards added striped bass numbers are high and in good health at Wilson and the largemouth bass numbers are slowly recovering from drought over the past few years.