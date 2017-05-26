Ellinwood falls in 2-1A title game

Chase County scored 3 runs in the first, then tacked on two runs in the second to take an early 5-0 lead on Ellinwood Friday in the 2-1A State Softball Championship in Pratt. It didn’t get any better for the Eagles.

Chase County took advantage of 6 Ellinwood errors and a robust offense to beat Ellinwood in 5-innings 10-0. The Lady Bulldogs scored in every inning on the way to winning the state championship with a 23-2 record. The Lady Eagles, who lost in the championship game a year ago, end the season with a record of 19-6.

Chase County won a state-record 94 straight games between 2012 and 2016, claiming three 2-1A titles in the process before missing last year’s state tournament. They return to the top of the heap this season.

Ellinwood advanced to the title game with a 5-2 victory over Pittsburg-Colgan in the semi-finals while Chase County beat Wabaunsee 5-3. Wabaunsee beat Colgan 7-1 in the 3rd place game.