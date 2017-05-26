Ellinwood beats Moundridge, advances to 2-1A Semi’s

Brittney Beck has had a great season at the plate for the Ellinwood Eagles, hitting .600 on the season with 5 home runs and over 40 RBI’s. Now she has 6 home runs.

Beck launched a solo home run in the bottom of the 6th inning Thursday to provide the only run of the game as Ellinwood beat Moundridge 1-0 in the first round of the 2-1A State Softball Tournament in Pratt.

The home run backed the outstanding pitching by Senior Allison Panning who allowed only 2 hits while striking out 12.

The win puts the Eagles into Friday semi-finals where they will face Pittsburg-Colgan who upset number 1 seed Sedan 11-6. The 17-6 Eagles will take on the 5-19 Panthers at 11am Friday.

The other semi-final at 11 will have Chase County facing Wabaunsee. Chase County beat Sacred Heart 6-0 while Wabaunsee downed Leon-Bluestem 15-2.

Friday’s Championship game will begin at 2pm with the 3rd place game starting at 1pm.