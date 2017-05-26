Dateline: Olmitz, Kansas

Darrell Edward Keener, 81, died May 23, 2017, at Great Bend Regional Hospital. He was born January 17, 1936, in Great Bend, Kansas, the son of Orville and Ruby (Dillingham) Keener.

Darrell graduated from Great Bend High School in 1954. He then went to Kansas State University where he played on the baseball team and graduated with a degree in agriculture.

He served his country as a member of the United States Army Reserves.

Darrell was a farmer and stockman. He bred and raised quarter horses and showed them on a national level. Darrell also worked for many years as an insurance crop adjuster.

He was a member of the former Vine United Methodist Church and then First United Methodist Church, where he had served as a board member. A lifetime member of the American Quarter Horse Association, serving on the board, and a director for the Kansas Youth Quarter Horse Association. He was a former mayor of Olmitz and was a member of the Eureka Township Board. He was also a former president for the Farm Bureau, during the 70’s.

On May 21, 1960, he married Arlene Rae Lewis in Stanfield, Oregon.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Arlene Rae Keener. Other survivors include; four daughters, DaLena Rae Keener and husband Chris Cook of Albert, Dana Camille Stoss and husband Jerry of Hoisington, Deana Kim Trail and husband Johnny of Orman Beach, Florida, and Dawn Marie Ensley of Great Bend; brothers-in-law Ted Lewis and wife Karen, and Daryl Smith; six grandchildren, Rantz Rowland and wife Katie of Hoisington, Darrell Lucas Keener of Olmitz, Nakota Rae Allen of Great Bend, and Ashton, Hayden, and Eden Ensley all of Great Bend; and one great grandson, Aiden Spencer.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Edward Darrell Keener.

Memorial service will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, May 30, 2017, at First United Methodist Church, Hoisington, with Rev. Dr. Rueben Lang ‘at presiding. Inurnment will follow at Walnut Valley Cemetery. Friends may sign the book Thursday and Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Monday 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., with family to receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the Darrell Keener Memorial Fund in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.