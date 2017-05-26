Cop Shop (5/25)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Service Log (5/25)

Burglary / In Progress

At 9:05 a.m. an burglary was reported at 11 NE 30 Road.

Unconscious / Fainting

At 9:16 a.m. EMS transported a subject at SW 9 Road & SW 10 Avenue.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 3:27 p.m. Christopher Hughes reported a burglary at his residence at 563 NW 20 Avenue.

Non-Injury Accident

At 8:49 p.m. an accident with a deer was reported at NW K-96 Highway at MM 165.

Great Bend Police Department Service Log (5/26)

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 7:34 a.m. theft of items from their vehicle was reported at 2315 31st Street.

At 9:51 a.m. theft of money from her vehicle was reported at 2204 30th Street.

Theft

At 10:53 a.m. theft of a Ruger .22 firearm at 2401 Railroad Avenue was entered into NCIC.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 11:46 a.m. report of his vehicle being broken into overnight was made at 2401 Morton Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 1:15 p.m. an officer arrested Nathan Clanton at 1714 Adams Street on a Barton County warrant.

Non-Injury Accident

At 1:20 p.m. an accident was reported at 5403 Commanche Road.

At 4:59 p.m. an accident was reported at 2204 Kansas Avenue.

Traumatic Injuries

At 5:59 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 807 10th Street.

At 7:47 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1102 Hubbard Street.

Injury Accident

At 8:54 p.m. a motorcycle tipping over was reported at 4701 10th Street.