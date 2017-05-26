Carolyn Rose Roberts

OKLAHOMA CITY — Carolyn Rose (Hooper) Roberts, 77, died Aug. 12, 2015, at her home in Oklahoma City. She was born Sept. 25, 1937, near Seward, the daughter of Arthur Jacob and Goldie (Gates) Hooper. She was a 1955 graduate of Great Bend High School where she was a member of the Scholastic Group. She became a member of Bethel No. 30, International Order of Job’s Daughters in 1953 in Great Bend. She attended Colorado Women’s college in Denver, Colo., and was a clothing fashion consultant.

She married Lester Dean Due on July 1, 1961, in Denver, Colorado. She later married Donald Charles Roberts in 1971.

Carolyn was preceded in Death by her husband, Donald Charles Roberts; her parents, Arthur Jacob and Goldie (Gates) Hooper; her brother, Arthur J. Hooper; her sisters, Beverly L. Hooper, Elaine (Hooper) Taylor and husband, John Taylor, and Elizabeth (Hooper) Pascoe and husband Wendell Pascoe; and her niece, Cheryl Pascoe. She is survived by numerous cousins and two stepsons.

A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, May 28, 2017, at the Gates Reunion at the Stafford County Courthouse Annex in St. John. Inurnment was at the Eden Valley Cemetery located northeast of Seward. Memorials can be designated to the Carolyn Rose (Hooper) Roberts Funeral Expense Fund, in care of the Bryant Funeral Home in Great Bend, Kansas.

