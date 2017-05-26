Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (5/25)

BOOKED: Nathan Clanton of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation, bond set at $500.00 cash.
BOOKED: Shane Serpan of Ellinwood on Barton County District Court warrant for contempt of court, no bond.
RELEASED: Tyler Marvin by order of court.
RELEASED: Wesley W. Hudson by order of court.
RELEASED: Jennifer Ross per order of court.
RELEASED: Christopher Hughes of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for domestic battery, bonded $100.00 cash.
RELEASED: Claudio Chavez of Great Bend on a Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court, posted a $726.00 cash only bond through Great Bend Police Department. GBMC warrant for failure to appear after posting a $1,000.00 cash bond through Great Bend Police Department.
Leave a Reply