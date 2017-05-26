Great Bend Post

2-1A Baseball and Softball Scores and Schedule

2-1A State Baseball at Great Bend Sports Complex

Quarterfinals
Ellis 7 Wabaunsee 0
Chase County 11 Moscow 5
Troy 14 Pittsburg-Colgan 11
Leon-Bluestem 8 Oxford 1

Friday Semi-Finals
11:00 Troy vs Leon-Bluestem
1:15 Ellis vs Wabaunsee

3:30 3rd Place Game
5:45 Championship Game

2-1A State Softball @ Pratt

Quarterfinals
Pittsburg-Colgan 11 Sedan 6
Ellinwood 1 Moundridge 0
Chase County 6 Sacred Heart 0
Wabaunsee 15 Leon-Bluestem 2

Friday Semi-Finals
11:00 Pittsburg-Colgan vs Ellinwood
11:00 Chase County vs Sacred Heart

1:00 3rd Place Game
2:00 Championship Game

