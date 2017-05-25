Royals rained out at New York

NEW YORK — Rain postponed the Royals-Yankees game scheduled for Thursday afternoon at Yankee Stadium.

The game has been rescheduled for Sept. 25, a Monday, at Yankee Stadium. The start time has not been determined.

The Royals will have just concluded a 10-game road trip that ends in Chicago at that point before returning home for a season-ending regular-season six-game homestand starting Sept. 26.

Thursday’s postponement could be a break for manager Ned Yost and the Royals’ starting pitching situation. The Royals would have been searching for a starter on Tuesday because right-hander Nathan Karns isn’t eligible to return from the disabled list until Wednesday.

Rookie right-hander Miguel Almonte was scheduled to make his first Major League start on Thursday, with right-hander Ian Kennedy scheduled for a Friday start. Yost could keep Kennedy on his regular schedule and push Almonte back to Tuesday when the Royals are home against Detroit.