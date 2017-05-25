Renovation fundraising for oil and gas museum in Great Bend nearing completion

Danielle Feist serves as the curator at the Kansas Oil & Gas Hall of Fame and Museum in Great Bend and says the museum is roughly 30 years out-of-date.

An informal fundraising campaign through word of mouth has been going on to raise $60,000 to give the building at 5944 10th Street a facelift. The renovations will update exhibits, interpretation, and physical space in the museum.

Feist says the museum is close to reaching their fundraising goal.

Feist hopes the 2nd Annual Rig Brew will help put the museum over its $60,000 goal. The craft beer tasting event on June 30 will include live music, silent auction, and food.

The Rig Brew, renovations, and increased community events are designed to give the museum more presence.

The Kansas Oil & Gas Hall of Fame and Museum were developed to bring educational information and preserve the past history of the oil and gas industry.

The Rig Brew will be hosted at the museum from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets for $30 can be purchased by contacting Feist at 620-793-8301 or emailing dfeist@ksoilandgasmuseum.org.