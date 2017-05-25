Monday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A “America in the Morning”

6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A “Ask the Expert Show” hosted by Dakota Tucker. Guests include Derek Joiner with Joiner Construction who will discuss some things that you need to be aware of when looking for someone to repair your storm damaged roof.

9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor

10A-11A Agri-Talk with Mike Adams – The Friday “Free for All”

11A-12P Health Insurance Advocate Show

12P-12:25 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.

12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster and Cole Reif

1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P “Market Rally” hosted by Chip Flory

5P-5:30P KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

5:30-9:30P Royals Baseball – Kansas City Royals @ Cleveland Indians

9:30-MID ESPN Radio “Freddie & Fritz”