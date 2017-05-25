Man sentenced for fatal I-70 drunken-driving crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A man who admitted driving drunk has been sentenced to more than 16 years in prison for causing a wreck in Topeka that killed a man from Ohio and a woman from Texas.

Fernando De Jesus Osorino was sentenced Friday for two counts of involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence of alcohol and one count of driving under the influence.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says Osorino was driving east in the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 Feb. 28 when his car collided with a vehicle driven by 27-year-old Corey Jackson, of Newark, Ohio.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports a passenger in Jackson’s car, 24-year-old Coral Lynn Clark, of Fort Worth, Texas, died. Jackson died March 8.

Osorino also was ordered to pay $23,788 in restitution.