Karns goes on DL as Royals’ Gordon returns from paternity

NEW YORK (AP) – Outfielder Alex Gordon was reinstated from the paternity list by the Kansas City Royals, who put right-hander Nate Karns on the 10-day disabled list because of nerve irritation in his pitching arm.

Gordon was in left field and batting ninth against the New York Yankees on Wednesday night after missing three games for the birth of daughter Joey Lynn.

Karns, bothered by a right extensor strain, has not pitched since Friday at Minnesota, when he felt a gradual buildup.

His DL stint was backdated the three-day maximum to Sunday, which means he is eligible to be activated on May 31.

“He’s feeling better,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “We knew he’d probably miss one start, maybe two, but not much more than that.”