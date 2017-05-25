Friday Weather

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. North wind around 11 mph.

Friday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. East wind 7 to 9 mph.

Saturday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. East northeast wind 7 to 13 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. North wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 77.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Memorial Day Sunny, with a high near 79.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Wednesday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

Wednesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Thursday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.