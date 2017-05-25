Friday Weather

Friday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. East wind 7 to 9 mph.
Saturday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. East northeast wind 7 to 13 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. North wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 77.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 52.
Memorial Day
Sunny, with a high near 79.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Wednesday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.
Wednesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Thursday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.
