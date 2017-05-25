Cop Shop (5/24)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Service Log (5/24)
Fire
At 3:16 p.m. a fire was reported at Camp Aldrich, 884 NE 100 Avenue in Claflin.
Great Bend Police Department Service Log (5/24)
Traumatic Injuries
At 12:14 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 5926 Eisenhower Avenue Apt 55.
Trespassing / Criminal Trespassing
At 10:05 a.m. a subject was reported in an abandoned residence at 1022 Jefferson Street.
Theft
At 10:39 a.m. theft of a 2006 Pontiac G6 with a KS 943AGP license was reported at 5625 10th Street. The vehicle was entered in NCIC.
Chest Pain
At 1:57 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2616 12th Street.
Domestic
At 2:47 p.m. Cody Reed was arrested and booked in lieu of bond near Stone Lake.
Theft
At 6:10 p.m. theft of a Craftsman lawnmower from the garage at 1800 Park Avenue was reported.
At 8 p.m. a theft was reported at Walmart, 3503 10th Street.
At 10 p.m. theft of a desk and two end tables was reported at 3200 10th Street.
Traffic Arrest
At 10:15 p.m. an officer arrested Omar Garcia at 1021 Eisenhower Avenue for driving with no DL.
5/25
Burglary / Not in Progress
At 7:34 a.m. a burglary was reported at 2315 31st Street.
Comments
Somewhere in the middle says
Another fire at Camp Aldrich? that place isn’t having good luck when it comes to fire 🙁
Report this comment