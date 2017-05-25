2A-1A Baseball State Tournament starts in Great Bend this week

Great Bend will be hosting the 2017 KSHSAA 2A-1A State Baseball Tournament at the Great Bend Sports Complex.

The state baseball tournament is scheduled for May 25 – 26, 2017. This tournament is sponsored by the City of Great Bend, Great Bend Recreation Commission, and Unified School District 428.

“Great Bend is excited for the opportunity to host this premier state baseball tournament”, noted Diann Henderson, Executive Director for Great Bend Recreation Commission.

This baseball tournament follows the prestigious KCAC 2017 Baseball and Softball Championship Tournaments and precedes the 2017 June Jaunt Hap Dumont Points Baseball Tournament scheduled for June 3 -4 at the Great Bend Sports Complex which already has 50 teams registered.

“We appreciate all the volunteers, businesses and community partners who assist us in hosting these premier tournaments in Great Bend.” Great Bend will be hosting baseball team state contenders from Ellis, Wabaunsee, Cottonwood Falls-Chase County, Moscow, Troy, Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan, Oxford and Leon-Bluestem High Schools.

KSHSAA Admission to the 2A-1A State Baseball Tournament is $8 for Adults and Students $6. State KSHSAA Baseball t-shirts, caps and visors will be available.

The 2A-1A State Baseball/Softball tournament time schedule will be as follows:

Thursday, May 25, 2017

Baseball game times will be 11 a.m., 1:15 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 5:45 p.m.

Friday, May 26, 2017

Baseball will play semi-final games at 11:00 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. The third-place game will start at 3:30 p.m. followed by the championship game at 5:45 p.m.