Thursday Weather

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Thursday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. South southeast wind 6 to 13 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. North wind 8 to 11 mph.

Friday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. East wind 7 to 9 mph.

Saturday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

Saturday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 76.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Memorial Day Sunny, with a high near 77.

Monday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Tuesday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Tuesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Wednesday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.