Thursday Weather

Thursday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. South southeast wind 6 to 13 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. North wind 8 to 11 mph.
Friday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. East wind 7 to 9 mph.
Saturday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.
Saturday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 76.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 51.
Memorial Day
Sunny, with a high near 77.
Monday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Tuesday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.
Tuesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Wednesday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.
