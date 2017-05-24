Thursday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A America in the Morning

6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A “Focus on Stafford County,” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include Stafford County Economic Development Director Carolyn Dunn and Stafford Eco-Devo Program Director Ashley Bevan.

9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor

10A-11A Agri-Talk with Mike Adams – Tyne Morgan of U.S. Farm Report sits in for Mike. She’ll take a closer look at a new hog processing facility opening in Michigan and what it means for the industry.

11A-11:30 County Edition hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include Barton County Register of Deeds Pam Wornkey and Deputy Register of Deeds Susan Williams.

11:30-3:30 Royals Baseball – Kansas City Royals @ New York Yankees

12P-12:25 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other information

12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster & Cole Reif

3:30-4P Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P “Market Rally” hosted by Chip Flory

5P-6P KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

6P-6:30P ESPN Radio “ Jalen & Jacoby

6:30P-11:30 NBA Playoffs – Game 5 – Cleveland Cavaliers @ Boston Celtics

10:30-MID ESPN Radio “Freddie & Fritz”