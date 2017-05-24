Next year’s funding stays the same for Barton County’s Juvenile Services

While the 20th Judicial District Juvenile Services department is funded by the Kansas Department of Corrections, the budget has to be approved by the Administrative County which is Barton County. The 20th Judicial District serves Barton, Stafford, Ellsworth, Rice, and Russell counties.

The $635,847.82 budget includes $33,157.82 for prevention and $602,690 for graduated sanctions.

Juvenile Services Director Marissa Woodmansee says Kansas Senate Bill 367 passed last year by the Kansas Legislature is still changing how her department operates.

Marissa Woodmansee Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/wood-budget.mp3

The four programs include immediate intervention, juvenile intake and assessment, juvenile intensive supervised probation, and case management for children that require out-of-home services.

Woodmansee says Juvenile Services will receive the same amount of funding for fiscal year 2018 as they did this year. The Barton County Commission approved the budget that will now be submitted to the Kansas Department of Corrections Juvenile Services.