More fence repairs scheduled for a Barton County memorial park

The Barton County Commission was not pleased when they had to spend over $17,000 for a company to remove and clean rust from the fence at Golden Belt Memorial Park and Cemetery last September. That was the second time in five years that the county had to spend money to repair the fences at the park north of Great Bend.

When the project was finished at Golden Belt, it was planned to have the same operation performed at Hillcrest Memorial Park, just to the north of Golden Belt.

Memorial Parks Director Dale Phillips says it is unfortunately time to fix the other park’s fence.

Dale Phillips Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/phillips-fence-1.mp3

The company that originally installed the fence was not asked to apply a primer on the fences causing many of the rusting issues.

On Monday, the Commission accepted the only bid for the project from Warren Brothers in Great Bend for $28,917 to remove and clean rust, paint, prime, and powder coat the west and south boundary fence lines at Hillcrest.

Dale Phillips Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/phillips-fence-2.mp3

The bid proposals from last year stated 1,171 feet of fence was repaired at Golden Belt Memorial Park and 1,376 feet of fence needed repaired at Hillcrest.

Warren Brothers will remove the entire fence on the west and south sides of the park and then sandblast, re-prime, powder coat, and paint the iron fence black. The repairs to the Hillcrest fence are to be finished prior to October 1, 2017.