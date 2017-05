MAY 24, 2017

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

FOR SALE: 2 1969 CHEVY PU, 1970 INTERNATIONAL BACKHOE W/SCOOP, 1984 PONTIAC FIERO. 785-650-1175

FOR SALE: CLUB CAR GOLF CART, 5X8 TRAILER, WALTHER 9MM PISTOL. 785-420-0830

FOR SALE: 14′ TANDEM AXLE TRAILER , CRAFTSMAN 8HP ROTO-TILLER 483-1722

FOR SALE: DOG KENNEL 6’X4’W/DOG HOUSE W/REMOVABLE ROOF. 617-2291

FOR SALE: TORO GAS LEAF BLOWER, 3 WICKER BAR STOOLS. 793-3059

FOR SALE: CRAFTSMAN RIDING MOWER 42″ W/BAGGER 617-6712

WANTED: TALL KITCHEN TABLE 24-30″ . 792-9898

FOR SALE: GLASS TOP ELECTRIC RANGE W/CONVECTION OVEN. 316-215-4092

FOR SALE: CRAFTSMAN ROUTER TABLE, CRAFTSMAN ROUTER W/BITS, PARK BENCH. 785-577-4752

FOR SALE: CHICKS (RHODE ISLAND RED) 617-8267

FOR SALE: JEEPS/JEEP PARTS CJ5 (FRAME, REAR END, TRANSMISSION, ENGINE, FENDER AND MORE). 793-9655

FOR SALE: 1980 PONTIAC FIERO, KNEE SCOOTER. 617-3694 PLEASE TEXT.

FOR SALE: 2009/2006 KAWASAKI MOTORCYCLES, 1998 DODGE RAM 4WD 617-4293

FOR SALE: ANTIQUE GRASS CATCHER FOR A REEL MOWER, 2 PAIR OF MENS SHOES 13N, JOHN DEERE RIDING MOWER. 923-1006

FOR SALE: 16′ STOCK TRAILER, GRAIN HOPPER ON WHEELS. 586-8009

FOR SALE: FLEXIBLE GRINDER,

FOR SALE: 1965 FORD FALCON WAGON W/UPDATES, 35′ TRIPLE AXLE TRAILER, 1990 5 WHEEL CAMPER. 785-658-5207

FOR SALE: 2010 FORD EXPEDITION EDDIE BAUER EL (UPDATES/LOADED/SHEDDED), JOHN DEERE & CRUST BUSTER NO TILL DRILL. 285-5288

FOR SALE: CRAFTSMAN RIDING MOWER 42″, FOLD UP SEWING MACHINE TABLE, GAS LOGS/SCREEN. 792-5579

FOR SALE: 1987 MERCEDES BENZ W/UPDATES. WANTED: EXHAUST MANIFOLD FOR A 4.7 ENGINE 2002 DODGE RAM. 786-4951

FOR SALE: SCOTTS SPREADER, SPRINKLER CAN, 2 FILET KNIVES 6″ & 8″, PROPANE COOKER W/EXTRAS. 793-8327 617-0378

WANTED: DESCENDANT OF THE T.R. TAYLOR FAMILY THAT LIVED IN GREAT BEND IN THE EARLY 1900’S. 792-9580

FOR SALE: 1992 INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL BUS W/UPDATES, 535 ROUND BALER, MILEY 2 HORSE TRAILER. 785-885-8146

FOR SALE: 2 UPHOLSTERED CHAIRS, COFFEE TABLE, END TABLE, LAWN EDGER, ELECTRIC SNOW BLOWER (NEW). 639-2492

FOR SALE: RANGE FREE FARM EGGS. 617-6486

FOR SALE: ARE HARD BED COVER FOR A 2008 DODGE DAKOTA (RED), 2 TIRES 265/70/16 TRADE FOR A TOOLBOX 785-483-1565

