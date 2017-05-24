Kansas House avoids debate on transgender ‘bathroom’ policy

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas House has refused to debate a transgender “bathroom bill.”

Freshman Republican Rep. Trevor Jacobs of Fort Scott offered the proposal Wednesday as an amendment to an education funding bill. It would have mandated that transgender students use restrooms, locker rooms or other facilities according to the gender on their birth certificates. Under the measure, transgender and other students could ask to use separate, single-occupancy restrooms.

His measure was similar to a bill in committee that has not received a hearing.

The House Rules Committee declared Jacobs’ amendment out of order. The House upheld that ruling on a lopsided voice vote.