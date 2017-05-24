Kan. woman hospitalized after truck ramps, lands in wheat field

PAWNEE COUNTY – A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just after 4a.m. Wednesday in Pawnee County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1995 Chevy truck driven by Ernest Mace Sarles, 29, Abilene, was west bound on Kansas 156 seven miles west of Larned.

The vehicle crossed center line, entered south ditch, ramped a driveway and landed in a wheat field.

A passenger Audrey Anne Amrine, 34, Salina, was transported to the hospital in Larned.

Sarles was not injured.

Both were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.