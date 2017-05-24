Everything Under The Son hosts ribbon cutting to celebrate remodel

In 1992, Mark and Krista Ball opened the doors to Everything Under the Son. Their philosophy was simple: Bring the word of God into the home through high quality, unique faith based products. What started out as a resource for Christian gifts, music and books, has evolved into a place where people are invited to gather and meet friends.

Out of the desire to minister to each and every person who enters the store, came the recent addition of quiet corners found throughout the store for patrons to sit and enjoy a book and even reflect on their daily devotions. The Christian book and gift store also expanded to include a worship area for larger groups wishing to gather. Groups are invited to use the new space for bible groups, singing and praise.

“We really wanted to create several welcoming spaces within our store for people to come in and have that time with God…to read His words in peace, while enjoying a warm cup of coffee, if they like,” Carrie Miller, store manager.

The remodel falls on the tails of a recent retail expansion as well.

“We now carry a variety of dip mixes, soups and other perishable food items which can be found in our coffee shop area. We’ve added several new clothing items all inspired by the Christian faith and we continue to grow our selection of books and Bibles to cater to every need,” said Miller.

The staff at Everything Under the Son has over 30 years in combined experience and is always ready to help answer any questions or make recommendations based off the needs of their customers.

“With graduation, Mother’s Day and Father’s Day, and wedding season upon us, we hope people come and explore the many selections we have for gifts! Be it a book, a piece of jewelry or a keepsake, we think we’ve got what the customer is looking for,” Miller added.

About Everything Under the Son

Everything Under the Son is a Christian gifts, music, books and supplies store, as well as coffee shop all in one. Housed in 8,500 square feet, the store is the largest of its kind in central Kansas. Check out their unique selection of greeting cards, music CDs, inspirational books and Bibles. Treat yourself to a cup of freshly brewed coffee and enjoy the charming setting that is inviting for all ages.

Everything Under the Son is located at 407 McKinley St., Great Bend, KS. Store hours are Tuesday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturdays, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.