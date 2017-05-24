Cop Shop (5/23)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Service Log (5/23)
Traffic Arrest
At 3:51 a.m. a traffic arrest resulted in a DUI arrest at Broadway Avenue & Washington.
Non-Injury Accident
At 4:42 a.m. a two-vehicle accident was reported at 172 N. US 281 Highway.
Criminal Damage
At 11:27 a.m. criminal damage was reported at All Seasons Mobile Home, 4 NW 30 Road 17.
Breathing Problems
At 2:48 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 5548 Railroad Avenue.
Traffic Arrest
At 4:40 p.m. Jason Sohm was arrested for DWS at 56 Highway at MM 191.
Fire
At 5:14 p.m. a fire was reported at 2nd Avenue & Main Street.
Warrant Arrest
At 9:17 p.m. Bradley G. Hawkins was arrested at 709 Stone Street on an ELDC warrant for probation violation.
