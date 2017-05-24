Cop Shop (5/23)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Service Log (5/23)

Traffic Arrest

At 3:51 a.m. a traffic arrest resulted in a DUI arrest at Broadway Avenue & Washington.

Non-Injury Accident

At 4:42 a.m. a two-vehicle accident was reported at 172 N. US 281 Highway.

Criminal Damage

At 11:27 a.m. criminal damage was reported at All Seasons Mobile Home, 4 NW 30 Road 17.

Breathing Problems

At 2:48 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 5548 Railroad Avenue.

Traffic Arrest

At 4:40 p.m. Jason Sohm was arrested for DWS at 56 Highway at MM 191.

Fire

At 5:14 p.m. a fire was reported at 2nd Avenue & Main Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 9:17 p.m. Bradley G. Hawkins was arrested at 709 Stone Street on an ELDC warrant for probation violation.