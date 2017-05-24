Brandi Gruber fills executive director position at ElderCare

As the new executive director of ElderCare Inc. in Great Bend, Brandi Gruber is compiling a list of priorities for the non-profit agency.

Gruber recently was appointed to the position after serving as ElderCare’s Home Services director since 2014.

“All of us at ElderCare want to become more involved in the communities we serve,” Gruber said. “This will allow us to provide education and awareness about the many services we offer in private homes, including Friendship Meals.

“In addition, since our federal and state funding has remained stagnant over the years, we will continue to look for ways to fill in the financial gaps,” she continued. “We will be diligent about finding new ways to fund our programs.”

ElderCare’s Home Services Department covers Barton, Pawnee, Rush, Stafford, Pratt, Ford and Edwards counties, while its Friendship Meals are served in 28 counties at 40 sites. Those 28 counties are located southwest of Great Bend to the Colorado and Oklahoma borders.

Services provided in private homes include: personal care; respite for caregivers; housekeeping; meal preparation; and wellness monitoring.

“A referral is not necessary to receive our services in your own home,” Gruber noted. “We will work with you to decide which services would be the right fit for you and your family.”

ElderCare, which has been here for 25 years, accepts Medicaid, long-term-care insurance, Veterans Administration benefits and private pay. The local office collaborates with the Southwest Kansas Area Agency on Aging to keep costs affordable.

The Friendship Meals program provides meals at senior centers, as well as in private homes. Nutrition management is part of this service.

“Friendship Meals are crucial for many senior citizens and their families,” Gruber said. “Without them, we would not have hot meals available for those who come to senior centers or for Meals on Wheels.”

Gruber’s new duties as executive director include: oversight of the agency’s approximately 170 employees; contractual and financial oversight; visits to meal sites; and meeting with clients and families to coordinate plans of care.

“I will spend quite a bit of time traveling to our 40 sites and getting to know staff members,” Gruber said. “And I will work closely with our board of directors as we find ways to enhance our services.”

Gruber earned her bachelor’s degree in Health Care Administration; she also is a certified respiratory therapist. For almost 19 years, she worked at Central Kansas Medical Center/St. Rose where she managed several departments, including Cardiopulmonary and Materials Management.

ElderCare, a United Way agency, is located at 5611 10th . Its hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.