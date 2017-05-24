Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (5/23)

BOOKED: Kyle Fuchs of Great Bend on BTDC case for DUI, no proof of insurance and no DL, bond is set at $1,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Eric Reed of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery DV, bond is set at $1,000.00 C/S or a 48-hour OR bond.

BOOKED: William Bowyer of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $300.00 cash only or 48-hour OR bond.

BOOKED: Jason Sohm of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for DWS and illegal window tint, bond set at $1,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Todd Churbuck of Great Bend on a KDOC arrest and detain order, no bond.

BOOKED: Bruce Franklin Smith of Kansas City, KS on parole violation, no bond.

RELEASED: Leland Vasquez of Hoisington on Barton County District Court case for probation violation after serving his sentence.

RELEASED: Benjamin Drury of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for aggravated assault, leaving the scene of an accident involving an injury, duty to render aid, driving while suspended, illegal tags, no insurance, and reckless driving. Released per order of Barton County District Attorney.

RELEASED: Taliesa Humphrey of Great Bend to Kansas Department of Corrections.

RELEASED: Tyler Partington of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Kyle Fuchs of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for DUI, no proof of insurance and no driver’s license after posting a $1,000.00 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Alicia Hoeffner of Ellinwood on Barton County District Court case after serving her sentence.

RELEASED: William Bowyer of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear after posting the $300.00 cash bond.

RELEASED: Johnathon Powell of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation, BCDC warrant for probation violation, after serving time in accordance with the Barton County District amended order to report.

RELEASED: Jason Sohm of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for DWS and illegal tint after posting a $1,000.00 surety bond.

RELEASED: Eric Reed of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal case for battery DV after he posted a $1,000.00 surety bond.