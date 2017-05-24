Adams Brown and Clinkscales team up

The accounting firm Adams, Brown, Beran & Ball, Chtd. (ABBB) and Clinkscales Elder Law Practice, P.A. recently announced a newly formed strategic alliance, effective June 1, 2017.

“We view this alliance as a significant benefit to our clients. With the aging of our population and with families and businesses in transition, services for our loved ones are not comprehensive. Health, legal, and financial services function independently from one another which leads to miscommunication among providers,” says Randy Clinkscales, Clinkscales Elder Law Practice, P.A. founder and attorney. “This coalition is designed to seamlessly pull all of those services together. Teaming up with ABBB further enhances our ability to support our clients’ quality of life for loved ones and peace of mind for families.”

“Our top priority is to provide our clients with excellent service. Joining forces with Clinkscales Elder Law Practice, P.A. provides our clients and future clients with an advantage that has not always been available,” says Brian Staats, CPA, CGMA, and managing partner of ABBB. “We are excited and ready to offer our clients seamless, coordinated access to this unique service connecting health, legal, and financial services.”

Each firm remains an independent organization and will retain its individual name. Clinkscales Elder Law Practice, P.A. will relocate to 718 Main Street, Suite 205, Hays, KS 67601.

Clinkscales Elder Law Practice, P.A. was founded in 1985. The firm helps clients and their families respond to the legal, financial, physical, and psychological challenges presented by long life, illness, and disability.

Adams, Brown, Beran & Ball, Chartered provides a wide range of traditional and non-traditional CPA and consulting services to clients throughout Kansas. Founded in 1945, today the firm maintains 14 office locations throughout the state.