Barton GED Orientation classes offered May 25

Barton Community College’s Center for Adult Education will soon be starting its nine-week GED Preparation Class. The orientation day, which is a prerequisite for the course, will be held from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 3-7 p.m. on May 25 at 1025 Main St. in Great Bend. The morning class session will begin the following Tuesday from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and the afternoon class session will meet 3-7 p.m.

There is a one-time $50 fee for materials. Once students have completed the preparation courses, they will be able to take the official GED test. The cost to take the GED test is $132.

Individuals who are interested in taking the GED exam without any preparation instruction can take it right away, but are urged to receive advising before moving forward.

Students must bring a valid ID. Minors must bring a parent or legal guardian to enroll and must also bring their disclaimer or exemption documentation from their high school or online program.

For more information or to sign up for these free classes, contact Susanne Yarmer at yarmers@bartonccc.edu or (620) 786-7560. Visit AdultEd.bartonccc.edu for more information.