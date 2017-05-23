Wednesday Weather

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory
5A-6A America in the Morning
6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal
7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment
8:30-9A “Golden Belt Humane Society Show” hosted by Dakota Tucker. Guests include GBHS Director Heather Acheson.
9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor
10A-11A Agri-Talk with Mike Adams – The Farmer Forum
11A-11:30 “Perspectives” hosted by Richard Baker. “Thoughts on Race – Part 3”
11:30-12P “City Edition” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include Great Bend Public Lands Director Scott Keeler.
12P-12:25 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other information
12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster & Cole Reif
1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show
4P-5P “Market Rally” hosted by Chip Flory
5P-5:30 KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info
5:30-9:30 Major League Baseball – Kansas City Royals @ New York Yankees
9:30-MID ESPN Radio “Freddie & Fritz”
