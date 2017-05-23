Great Bend Post

Great Bend News, Opinion, Video

Wednesday Weather

by Leave a Comment

new-kvgb-logo-ii12A-5A           Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A              America in the Morning

6A-7A             “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A              Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A          “Golden Belt Humane Society Show” hosted by Dakota Tucker. Guests include GBHS Director Heather Acheson.

9A-10A           Trading Post with John O’Connor

10A-11A         Agri-Talk with Mike Adams – The Farmer Forum

11A-11:30     “Perspectives” hosted by Richard Baker. “Thoughts on Race – Part 3”

11:30-12P      “City Edition” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include Great Bend Public Lands Director Scott Keeler.

12P-12:25     KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other information

12:25-1P        “Sports Day” with Steve Webster & Cole Reif

1P-4P             Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P             “Market Rally” hosted by Chip Flory

5P-5:30          KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

5:30-9:30       Major League Baseball – Kansas City Royals @ New York Yankees

9:30-MID        ESPN Radio “Freddie & Fritz”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *